Netflix’s Knives Out sequel is coming to theaters first

Netflix is officially pulling out all the stops for its Knives Out sequel. This week, the streamer announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to theaters for a theatrical sneak preview event from November 23 – 29. It will be the first Netflix original film to debut across all three major theater chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

Netflix is banking on Glass Onion being one of its biggest premieres this year. The company paid $450 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels in 2021, hoping to capitalize on the movie’s success both at the box office and the Academy Awards.

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson shared the following statement regarding the news:

I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview. These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience GLASS ONION. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!

As the title suggests, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery isn’t quite a direct sequel to the first Knives Out. Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, but he is investigating a new mystery in Greece. Instead of a bickering family, Blanc will find himself amidst a group of friends gathering at a gorgeous private estate for their yearly reunion. And of course, as with any great murder mystery, someone turns up dead.

Craig will be joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Following its limited theatrical run in November, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will stream on Netflix starting on December 23, 2022.

