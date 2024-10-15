Netflix just added one of Comedy Central’s most criminally underrated shows

The amount of licensed TV content on Netflix has dwindled in recent years, but every once in a while, the service gets an exciting addition. That’s certainly the case this week, as Netflix added the hilarious and deeply underrated Comedy Central series Detroiters to its library.

In between his five-year run on Saturday Night Live and the premiere of his sketch show, I Think You Should Leave, Tim Robinson starred in a silly sitcom about two best friends who work for an advertising agency in Detroit, Michigan. Robinson starred alongside Sam Richardson, who was also a co-creator of the show alongside Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly.

If you’re a fan of Robinson’s other work and haven’t seen Detroiters yet, you are missing out on one of the funniest sitcoms of the past decade. Sadly, the show only ran for two seasons before Comedy Central pulled the plug, but now a whole new audience is going to get a chance to see what gave Netflix the confidence to give Robinson his own show.

While Robinson and Richardson are more than enough to carry the show, Detroiters also had a litany of outstanding guest stars. Some of the highlights included Keegan-Michael Key, Richard Karn, Danny Brown, and Connor O’Malley. Multiple former SNL cast members showed up, too, such as Cecily Strong, Jason Sudeikis, and Chris Redd.

Thankfully, both of the leads have since gone on to reach new heights in Hollywood. I Think You Should Leave is likely coming back for a fourth season on Netflix, while Robinson also starred in the 2024 comedy film Friendship alongside Paul Rudd and Kate Mara. Meanwhile, Richardson can be seen in Ted Lasso, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Afterparty.

You can watch both seasons of Detroiters on Netflix on October 15.