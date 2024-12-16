Netflix is bringing back A Man on the Inside for season 2

Mike Schur’s delightful, emotional comedy A Man on the Inside was among the most pleasant surprises of the year, but it wasn’t clear if we were going to get any more. Thankfully, the series appears to have performed well enough, as Netflix announced that Ted Danson will return for a second season on the streamer in 2025.

A MAN ON THE INSIDE. SEASON 2.



The heartwarming comedy series from Mike Schur and starring Ted Danson is set to return in 2025! pic.twitter.com/fUFsbuZHhW — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2024

The Netflix original series is based on the incredible 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, which follows a private investigator who poses as a resident of a nursing home in order to investigate the claims of a client who believes his mother is being mistreated by staff.

Meanwhile, A Man on the Inside stars Ted Danson as retired widower Charles, who takes a job as an investigative assistant for Kovalenko Investigations and goes undercover at Pacific View Retirement Community in San Francisco to find a missing ruby necklace.

“Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a potential suspect, and it’s up to Charles to solve the case without landing on the radar of Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), the all-seeing, all-knowing director of Pacific View,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “But keeping a low profile proves difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to his fellow residents.”

The series has spent three weeks in the Netflix top 10 and garnered praise from critics and fans alike. As of December 16, A Man on the Inside has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. As my colleague Andy Meek said a few weeks ago, the heartwarming new series “has something to say about the ability one has to live a bigger and richer life with age.”

Netflix didn’t provide a release date, but season 2 will most likely arrive late in 2025.