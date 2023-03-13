Marvel’s Young Avengers release window might have leaked

The Avengers were nowhere to be seen in the MCU’s Phase 4, although the movies and Disney Plus TV shows referenced the events in Endgame a lot. They also highlighted the massive popularity of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes while they were conspicuously absent from the action. But Phase 4 also introduced new superheroes that could one day join the ranks of the Young Avengers.

We’ve heard for years that Marvel is toying with such an idea — a group of younger superheroes that would appear alongside the main team. Now, a recent series of leaks indicates that Marvel is going to introduce the superheroes soon. And the newest leak gives us a release window for the project. Mind you, some big spoilers might follow.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos might set up Young Avengers

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently filming, but the project might not make its 2023 release date. Marvel and Disney are reportedly reshuffling the MCU calendar, with multiple delays expected for movies and TV shows.

Still, recent rumors claimed that Coven of Chaos will bring back Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), following the events on WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The TV show will introduce Billy, a powerful wizard who will be Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) son, not Wanda’s. That’s according to a massive Agatha: Coven of Chaos plot leak.

In turn, this would set up VisionQuest, where we’d meet Tommy. This is another purported MCU show, as Marvel hasn’t announced it. But Vision’s (Paul Bettany) quest will be to form a new group of Avengers. And that’s how we might end up with the Young Avengers in the MCU.

After that, we could very well get a Young Avengers movie or TV show.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in Ms. Marvel. Image source: Marvel Studios

We’ll remind you that Marvel has announced only two new Avengers movies so far. Kang Dynasty should premiere on May 1st, 2025, with Secret Wars to follow on May 2nd, 2026. But we expect Marvel to push back the films concluding the Multiverse Saga. Not only that, but Marvel might split Secret Wars into two parts, with Avengers 7 to actually conclude the current saga.

A recent rumor said that big delays are in order for the MCU Phase 5, 6, and 7, with Marvel planning to include a Phase 7 chapter in the Multiverse Saga. Unconfirmed sources indicated release date delays for all the Avengers projects, providing a purported roadmap.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Young Avengers came up in this rumor, so we’ll show you again the purported release dates for all the Young Avengers-adjacent shows, as leaked a few days ago:

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Late 2024/Early 2025 – Delayed to prioritize other shows

Vision Quest – Spring 2025

Young Avengers – July 25th, 2025 (Film)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 1st, 2026 (Film) – Delayed to have set up before

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7th, 2027 (Possibly 2028)

Avengers: Forever – July 30th, 2027 (Film) [or later]

Again, this release schedule can hardly be confirmed. But it shows that Young Avengers would precede all other Avengers 5 movies but follow two Disney Plus TV shows.

The new Young Avengers rumor

This context helps put the newest leak from well-known insider MyTimeToShineHello in perspective. The leaker said on Twitter that the ending of Agatha will set up the Children’s Crusade. And that’s a storyline from the comics where the Young Avengers looked for Billy’s mom, Wanda.

The ending of Agatha will be the set up for Children's Crusade — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 12, 2023

There’s no reason to expect Marvel to follow that storyline closely. Especially since it includes characters like Magneto and Doctor Doom, which continue to be absent in the MCU.

However, the claim confirms a Coven of Chaos plot leak that said the same thing. That Agatha leads to Vision Quest and then Young Avengers.

Separately, the insider said the Young Avengers story isn’t coming out until 2025-2026.

Children's Crusade not coming out until 2025-2026 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 12, 2023

There’s no firm release date here, but the timeframe coincides with the purported MCU Phase 5, 6, and 7 delays. It’s unclear, however, if we’re looking at a movie or TV show project.

None of this can be confirmed, and we might be looking at unfortunate coincidences. Still, it seems Young Avengers is very much on Marvel’s mind. And we know from Bob Iger’s recent comments that the Avengers are a priority for Disney, including an all-new team of superheroes.