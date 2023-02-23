Agatha: Coven of Chaos release date delayed indefinitely

Agatha: Coven of Chaos was one of the big surprises of Comic-Con 2022. Marvel confirmed rumors that the WandaVision breakout character would get her own Disney Plus show. Despite being a villain, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha was a fan favorite. Coven of Chaos got a winter 2023 release window initially, and until this week, fans still hoped they’d see Agatha’s new adventure this year. However, it appears that Marvel has delayed Coven of Chaos, and now there’s no release window in sight.

Before we explain, know that Agatha: Coven of Chaos spoilers might follow below. Apparently, the release delay isn’t just about Marvel spacing out its Disney Plus releases. The studio is also looking to fix the story.

Marvel has recently signaled that delays might be in order for Disney Plus shows. Kevin Feige teased a change of pace for TV show releases. Marvel won’t just space the shows out. It’ll also release fewer titles. Then Marvel pushed back The Marvels release.

Initially, Coven of Chaos was one of five projects set to debut on Disney Plus this year. It now looks like only two of them will hit Disney Plus in 2023: Secret Invasion and Loki season 2. Secret Invasion reportedly saw a delay from March to May. Echo and Ironheart aren’t likely to release this year.

Was gonna save this one but sounds like we may have to wait a while for Agatha due to story reasons, currently it’s listed at TBD https://t.co/CKn04qXsQR — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) February 22, 2023

Insider KC Walsh took to Twitter to claim that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is delayed “due to story reasons.” The Disney Plus show is reportedly listed as a “TBD,” which suggests an indefinite delay.

As Murphy’s Multiverse notes, it seems unlikely for Coven of Chaos to get canceled. Not only is Agatha popular with the fans, but the series should introduce Billy Kaplan or Wiccan.

We met Billy as one of the imaginary kids that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) conjured in WandaVision. That Billy might not have been real, but Marvel needs Wiccan, who might then join the Young Avengers. Throughout Phase 4, Marvel introduced several superheroes that could be part of the team.

Coven of Chaos plot leaks

But the Coven of Chaos release delay isn’t just about Marvel spacing out its MCU Phase 5 Disney Plus shows. As the leaker indicates, “story reasons” dictate the delays.

As a reminder, Marvel has already started shooting Agatha: Coven of Chaos. We saw set photos leak in recent weeks. More importantly, the full Coven of Chaos plot might have leaked.

According to a different leaker, Agatha will get a great ally in Coven of Chaos. Wanda will return, and we’ll find out she’s still alive after the events in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not that we ever expected Marvel to kill this beloved character, despite her descent into villainy.

From left to right, Billy (Julian Hilliard), Tommy (Jett Klyne), Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in leaked WandaVision Episode 9 image. Image source: Marvel Studios

The plot leak also indicated that Aubrey Plaza would play a rogue witch, the show’s real villain. Marvel will turn Agatha into a hero in the process, and Billy will actually be her son. Wanda will also help Agatha and Billy fight Plaza’s character. However, Wanda will appear only in the final episodes of the show.

The same leak teased several exciting cameos for the witches and wizards in the coven. Moreover, the leak claimed that Evan Peters would appear as Ralph Bohner, and we’ll find out he’s someone else.

Finally, the Coven of Chaos plot leak said the TV show would tease Vision Quest. The unannounced MCU TV show will feature a quest to find Billy’s brother.

If the plot leak is accurate, Marvel has genuine reasons to delay Coven of Chaos. The leak dropped well before the show’s expected release window, winter 2023. Agatha fans would have quickly gotten wind of it.

That’s all speculation at this time. Marvel will never discuss such rumors, especially delays caused by story issues. But we did witness Marvel reacting to leaks. The studio changed the ending of Quantumania at the last minute after a plot leak revealed all the action in it.