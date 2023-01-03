Marvel’s plans for the Avengers in Secret Wars might have leaked

Marvel stunned the world at Comic-Con 2022 by revealing two MCU Phase 6 movie titles: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. We were expecting the latter but little did we know Marvel would announce so many new MCU titles at the event. Kevin Feige also made it clear that Avengers movies are saga-ending adventures, and that’s something we can continue to expect from the MCU going forward.

Then, in September, Feige dropped another bomb at D23, revealing that the MCU doesn’t have an active Avengers team, despite what we might have thought throughout Phase 4. Therefore, we’ll see someone else assemble the Avengers in the Multiverse Saga.

This brings us to one of the first MCU leaks of 2023 concerning the Avengers. A leaker said that Marvel has a strategy in place for the teams of Avengers we’ll see in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Before we explain, you should know that massive spoilers might follow below.

The Avengers in Kang Dynasty

Kang (Jonathan Majors) is the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but that’s not why the Avengers will be formed again. Rumors say that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will organize a new group of Avengers. As the new acting Captain America, Sam will reportedly assemble a new team of Avengers during New World Order.

Captain America 4 plot rumors say that Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) will be one of the film’s five villains but not the main one. Still, Sam will form a group of Avengers to oppose Ross, who will become the President of the US. The big twist in New World Order is that the world will learn that Tiamut’s head in the ocean is made of adamantium. And everyone will want the precious new metal.

We have no idea who will join the new Avengers, but the point here is that we’ll have a new team in place well before the events in Kang Dynasty.

(L-R): Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Matt Lintz as Bruno in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. Image source: Marvel Studios

The new Avengers will also appear in the MCU before the Thunderbolts. The latter is a group of former villains and antiheroes that Ross and Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will set up.

We’d expect the Avengers to respond first to the Kang threat in Kang Dynasty. And Avengers 5 plot rumors say that the movie will resemble Infinity War. That is, the villain will beat the Avengers under Captain America.

It’ll be the Avengers group in Secret Wars that will win against Kang. And that’s easily the more exciting team, as it’ll feature superheroes from the multiverse. Again, this is the Multiverse Saga, and Secret Wars is the finale. We should get all sorts of exciting cameos for Avengers 6.

The surprise Avengers in Secret Wars

These aren’t significant spoilers so far. We’ve been trained to anticipate somewhat Marvel’s MCU moves after nearly 15 years of stories. The Avengers have to lose, and they often do. But they usually come back stronger to win the war, no matter the cost. The same should happen in the Kang Dynasty–Secret Wars finale.

This is how they plan to make Secret Wars work without making it a 4 hour movie.



Kang Dynasty will have the "New Avengers" as the leads. While Secret Wars will mostly be from the point of view and will focus on the heroes from the other universes. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 1, 2023

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello posted new tidbits on Twitter about the two movies.

According to her, Marvel will deliver two different teams of Avengers for the two movies. In Kang Dynasty, the “New Avengers” will be the leads.

For Secret Wars, we’ll see the story from the point of view of the superheroes joining the Avengers from other universes to take on Kang.

Apparently, that’s the only way to avoid Secret Wars becoming a four-hour movie.

Yes Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman will meet and fight alongside each other in Secret Wars — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 1, 2023

The leaker followed up with another exciting detail about the Secret Wars Avengers. She says that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will meet in Secret Wars and fight together against Kang. That’s something we heard from other rumors. And something Jackman implied can happen when addressing his Deadpool 3 role.

That said, we do expect some overlap between the new Avengers in Kang Dynasty and the multiverse Avengers in Secret Wars. We’ll have a mixed team of heroes, and we expect the new Avengers to eventually take prominent roles in the MCU beyond the Multiverse Saga.

But that’s just speculation at this point. We’ll have to wait a couple of years to see Kang Dynasty. Secret Wars will launch in May 2026, a year after Avengers 5.