Many of Captain America: New World Order’s villains might have leaked

Captain America: New World Order, is shaping up to be one of the most exciting movies of Marvel’s MCU Phase 5. We have already seen a number of leaks spoiling a few major details about the Avengers and the film’s massive twist. The movie won’t come out until May 2024, so there’s still time for Marvel to tweak the script if the leaks are accurate. But that won’t stop the deluge of rumors, and the latest Captain America: New World Order leaks reveal the identity of the villains.

That’s right, New World Order might feature several villains that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will have to deal with as the new Captain America. Before we get to it, you should know that massive spoilers will follow below.

Captain America and the new Avengers

Before we get to the New World Order villains, we’ll remind you of the exciting plot leaks that have dropped recently. It turns out they’re relevant when discussing the film’s villains, especially since we might be looking at more than one villainous character that Sam will have to fight.

The Avengers do not exist in an official capacity after Endgame, a detail that Marvel has failed to illustrate in Phase 4 so far. On the contrary, Marvel showed us how popular the Avengers are with most people, implying they’re still doing their jobs. We saw such proof at the end of Shang-Chi, where several Avengers appeared in one of the film’s credits scenes.

Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Image source: Marvel Studios

According to recent reports, it’ll be the new Captain America assembling the new Avengers team in New World Order. That leak claimed that Sam will need allies to fight President Ross (Harrison Ford), implying he’ll be the film’s main villain.

We explained at the time that Sam and the Avengers will need excellent reasons to assemble in the first place and then go against the US government. Having multiple villains to fight in addition to Ross would speed up the formation of a new Avengers team. Sam alone can’t fight all of them, and there’s no telling whether Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) will be there to help him.

The big adamantium twist

Separate leaks indicated that Tiamut’s head is made of adamantium, the same metal inside Wolverine’s skeleton. The Earth’s powers will explore the head-shaped island in the ocean. That’s an Eternals plot hole that needs fixing, as we’re yet to see how the world explained it all.

The adamantium will trigger a conflict between nations. Adamantium might be even more valuable than vibranium. Even if it isn’t, the world’s powers will likely want a piece of it. Especially the US, with President Ross at the helm and Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) leading the CIA.

Old Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Avengers: Endgame. Image source: Marvel

But the same leaks said that multiple villains and countries would want to get their hands on the precious metal.

Just like that, New World Order will deliver a big twist for the entire MCU. We finally get adamantium in the picture, which brings us closer to Wolverine and the X-Men’s introduction.

New World Order to have five villains

The same adamantium twist will give us an early new Avengers roster, with Captain America leading the team. Together, they’ll fight no fewer than five villains, including President Ross and Val.

Five including

Ross

Val

Leader



Not telling you who the other two are yet https://t.co/TnE69ZPlIu — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 26, 2022

The claim comes from Marvel leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who only identified three: President Ross, Val, and the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). We already knew the Leader would return, as Marvel confirmed it officially at D23 a few months ago.

The same leaker claimed that we will see Red Hulk in the movie, which we’ve always suspected. Thunderbolt Ross would have to become Red Hulk in New World Order or Thunderbolts.

Jessica Chastain is being eyed to play the main villain in Captain America: New World Order. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 26, 2022

But then the same MyTimeToShineHello dropped a tidbit about the film’s fourth villain. Apparently, none of the other three are the main villains of New World Order. Instead, Jessica Chastain might play that mysterious character. That’s another exciting twist for this high-stakes Captain America 4 sequel.

We have no idea who Chastain’s character is or whether Marvel will cast her. But we should get more leaks soon enough. Shooting for New World Order will start in spring 2023, so Marvel will have to finalize the cast and script by then.