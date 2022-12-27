Exciting Captain America: New World Order plot details leak, teasing an amazing twist for the MCU

Captain America: No Way Home and Thunderbolts will end the MCU’s Phase 4 in 2024. We’ve already started seeing plenty of exciting plot details leak for both movies. Many of the leaks have focused on Thunderbolts, explaining why this crossover will be so exciting, but we now have a new set of Captain America 4 rumors that reveal an exciting twist for the MCU.

Assuming these plot details pan out, New World Order might be just as consequential for the larger Multiverse Saga story as Civil War was for the Infinity Saga. We can’t talk about these massive Captain America 4 leaks before we tell you that significant spoilers follow below.

The Captain America 4 villain

Captain America 4 will be Anthony Mackie’s first major outing as Captain America. If you saw The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, then you know the Disney Plus only gave us Sam Wilson’s “origin story” as Cap. But there’s a lot of pressure on Marvel to deliver a great Captain America sequel with Mackie as the protagonist.

Marvel wants New World Order to have high stakes. That’s why it’s bringing Harrison Ford to play Thunderbolt Ross in the sequel.

Recent reports delivered a mind-blowing plot detail about the movie. Sam will reportedly form the new Avengers team in New World Order, as he’ll be fighting against Ross. That is President Ross, not just Secretary Ross from the previous movies.

We already think we know how Ross will rise through the ranks to become President of the US, although there’s no confirmation on the matter.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wearing the new Captain America suit revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

When discussing the rumors, we explained that Ross would have to be doing something truly evil for Sam to just go against the US government. Not only that, but other Avengers would have to also agree with Captain America to join his team and fight President Ross.

Put differently, President Ross appears to be the primary villain of New World Order.

Why would President Ross become the bad guy of Captain America 4? Well, it’s not like Secretary Ross was always on the Avengers’ side. Let’s not forget that he tried to arrest the Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) faction in the fallout of Civil War. And he should become Red Hulk down the road, so there’s plenty of evil potential for the character.

Exciting New World Order leaks detail the big plot twist

We saw a series of leaks over the weekend explaining why the Avengers would rise against Ross and why he’ll become evil.

A Marvel leaker who goes by the name of CanWeGetSomeToast said that adamantium will first appear in the MCU in New World Order.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Here’s a gift:



Adamantium is going to first appear in #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder. It’ll show up on Tiamut Island and countries will go to war over it being an open resource on unclaimed land that could be MORE valuable than Vibranium. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nL4j2yJIMW — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 24, 2022

If the leak is accurate, we’ll learn that Tiamut’s head is made of the popular material from X-Men adventures. The Tiamut Island, one of the big Eternals plot holes that need solving, will be made of adamantium. And that’s why the world’s powers will go to war. We already know they’re capable of that from Wakanda Forever, where they’ve started attacking Wakanda for vibranium.

RUMOR: Tiamut (the Dreaming Celestial from the Eternals film) has been transformed into the island ‘Genosha’ — which serves as the home of mutants in Marvel comics.



The Thunderbolts will venture to the island in their film in search of adamantium.



(via: DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/DWJLLhtzys — Marvel Focus (@TheMarvelFocus) December 23, 2022

Separately, well-known Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman said that Tiamut island will be known as Genosha. And the Thunderbolts will head to the island in their film to find adamantium. That certainly sounds like something President Ross and Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) would want.

But it gets a lot better than that. The same leaker said that President Ross will be the main villain of Captain America 4. Multiple unnamed villains will appear in New World Order as they also want adamantium. Just like President Ross and other countries.

President Thunderbolt Ross will be the main villain of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’ with multiple villains making an appearance in the film.



Ross, multiple villains & countries will attempt to claim Tiamut Island & its Adamantium for themselves.



(via: DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/UBA1AW0MuA — Thunderbolts News (@thunderbnews) December 26, 2022

If these New World Order plot details are accurate, Captain America 4 will be a massive movie. It’ll give us a new Avengers team and introduce adamantium, bringing us even closer to the X-Men. It’ll be only a matter of time until the MCU gets its Wolverine, and I’m not just talking about Hugh Jackman reprising his famous role for Deadpool 3.

As always, we have no way to verify any of this. But New World Order opens in theaters on May 3rd, 2024. And Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 26th, 2024. The plot leaks are just getting started.