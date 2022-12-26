Hugh Jackman isn’t done sharing big Deadpool 3 spoilers

Ryan Reynolds stunned the world with his big Deadpool 3 reveal in September, dropping one of the film’s biggest spoilers in the process: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is coming to the MCU. It turns out that, a couple of months later, Jackman is ready to spill plenty of Deadpool 3 spoilers himself. The actor either isn’t aware of Marvel’s big code of secrecy or doesn’t think the plot details he’s revealing are actual spoilers. If you want to avoid Deadpool 3 spoilers, don’t read what follows below.

How Wolverine can appear in Deadpool 3 after Logan

Jackman revealed a critical plot detail about Deadpool 3 a few days ago. He said in an interview that Marvel has a time travel device that allows his character to move between timelines.

As a result, the Logan ending will not have to suffer. Wolverine can meet with Deadpool for this massive multiverse adventure and then go back to his timeline and die, as we saw in Logan. The final Wolverine movie has always been a big deal for Jackman and the reason he didn’t want to reprise the role for so many years.

While the time travel device is a big Deadpool 3 spoiler, MCU fans probably already expect something of the sort. That’s the only way to have Deadpool and Wolverine in the MCU. They have to travel between realities.

Put differently, Marvel needs Deadpool in the primary MCU timeline. That’s why Deadpool 3 has to be a multiverse movie where we get to see characters moving between different realities.

Jackman’s confirmation suggests we’ve been on the right track all along.

Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine in Logan. Image source: Fox

More key Deadpool 3 spoilers from Hugh Jackman

The actor isn’t done spilling Deadpool 3 spoilers. Has just revealed a few key details about the plot on The Empire Film podcast.

The interview focused on Jackman’s latest movie, The Son. But Marvel’s Deadpool 3 obviously came up once the actor mentioned Wolverine as the character he could identify with the least.

Jackman also addressed the upcoming Wolverine-Deadpool relationship, saying the two characters are hardly on the same page. They do not have anything in common, Jackman said:

Logan’s frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.

This isn’t such a big Deadpool 3 spoiler, as we expect the two mutant superheroes to fight quite a lot in the movie. But they’ll also have to work together to accomplish the mission, whatever that might be. Rumors say Deadpool will revisit the Fox universe and possibly kill certain superheroes here and there.

The biggest Deadpool 3 spoiler Jackman let out concerns the timeline of events for Wolverine. The actor said that, chronologically, for the Fox universe, the new MCU film will take place before Logan.

What he means by that is that Wolverine and Deadpool will go on this multiverse adventure with the help of some sort of time travel device before Wolverine’s final years. That implies Wolverine will survive Deadpool 3, so he can die in Logan.

That’s a pretty big reveal, as it cements the idea that the Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is the same character from the Fox movies.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Korg (Taika Waititi) react to a trailer for Free Guy. Image source: Ryan Reynolds

Will Wolverine appear in Avengers movies?

Finally, Jackman also addressed a question about his MCU future. While we expect to see Deadpool in Avengers 5 and/or Avengers 6, Wolverine doesn’t have to be there necessarily. The actor said he only signed a one-picture deal with Marvel, but that’s the norm for him. The implication here is that we might see Wolverine again. But nothing is certain.

Whatever Marvel decides to do with the popular X-Men character, he definitely needs some training about spoilers, considering the details he’s letting slip out about Deadpool 3.