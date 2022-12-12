We might already know how Avengers: Secret Wars will end

Avengers: Secret Wars will deliver the end of a saga even more extensive than the Infinity Saga, which concluded with Endgame. Phase 4 of the Multiverse Saga is done, and we have more than 3.5 years of content left until we reach the conclusion.

But rumors about the upcoming Avengers movies are already leaking out, teasing the purported events of The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. We saw a few plot leaks outlining the path for these movies, explaining how and why Kang (Jonathan Majors) will face the Avengers.

Thanks to them, we realized that we might already know how Secret Wars will end. Marvel already told us where the story is going, assuming you’ve been paying attention. Big spoilers will follow, however.

The Avengers 5 and 6 plot leaks

There’s no telling how accurate the Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars plot leaks are. And Marvel has plenty of time to change details along the way. But remember that Marvel uses the Multiverse Saga’s three phases to get us to Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The overall story is already charted.

The most recent Secret Wars leak told us that Marvel is about to sort of repeat the Infinity-War–Endgame playbook. In Kang Dynasty, the villain will beat the Avengers. The Kang that we’re about to discover in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the main villain of the current saga.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Kang will partner with other variants of his to fight the Avengers and conquer the multiverse. But there will be at least one variant of his who will join the Avengers in this fight. That’s He Who Remains, although he will be using his regular name, Nathaniel, during the Avengers movies.

This good Nathaniel version will be pivotal in Secret Wars, as he’ll pull all sorts of Avengers from the multiverse. Superheroes from non-MCU stories might appear with the help of the future He Who Remains to fight Kang.

How Avengers: Secret Wars might end

We don’t need Avengers 6 plot spoilers to know how Secret Wars will end. This is a superhero movie, and, like Endgame, it’ll have a happy ending. It might be a bittersweet end, as not all the heroes can and should survive. But this is the final story in the Multiverse Saga. As such, it has to deliver a happy end.

As for the recent plot spoilers, they come from YouTuber Heavy Spoilers. In that clip, he speculates that we know the ending of Secret Wars from a different Marvel story. That’s because the Kang vs. Avengers fight has happened, and it might happen again and again.

We met He Who Remains in Loki, a somewhat nutty superhero who clearly spent a few millennia too long managing the Sacred Timeline. But he did not lose sight of his mission. The timeline had to be preserved so those bad Kang variants would not emerge to kickstart new multiversal wars.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

From his point of view, He Who Remains already fought and won a multiversal war. But he was too burned out to keep defending the timeline.

Getting back to Secret Wars, the Nathaniel joining the Avengers will win the war alongside them. As all the other Kang might perish, he will eventually become He Who Remains. Marvel will unify realities, which is what the plot leaks say, and he might create a new TVA to protect the timeline.

As a result, the new He Who Remains could manage reality for eons before running into Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) variants. Hopefully, the next time it happens, she won’t be so quick to kill him.

Then again, just because Marvel had suggested this multiverse cyclicity doesn’t mean that’s the story we’re getting in Secret Wars. Again, we have early plot rumors for the upcoming Avengers movies and theories. It’ll take a while to get more accurate leaks about the stories.