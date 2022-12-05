Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty leaks might reveal the Avengers’ new endgame

The Multiverse Saga will conclude with two epic Avengers movies set one year apart. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres on May 2nd, 2025, with Secret Wars following on May 1st, 2026. The two stories should do for the Multiverse Saga what Infinity War and Endgame did for the Infinity Saga in 2018 and 2019. But if the newly leaked plot details for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are accurate, we already have an idea of what Marvel’s endgame is here.

Mind you, potentially huge spoilers follow below if the leak is accurate.

YouTube channel Heavy Spoilers posted a somewhat detailed account of what Marvel wants from The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. It’s not a detailed plot leak since Marvel is still working on the two movies, and scripts can change. But the YouTube channel tackles the overall point of the story and the way Marvel will deliver the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion.

If accurate, the Kang Dynasty–Secret Wars ending could be even bigger than the Infinity War–Endgame combo. Also, there will be similarities between these movies.

Image source: Marvel Studios

Kang will win in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

We already saw a big Kang Dynasty plot leak that indicated plenty of Avengers will face the evil Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Avengers 5, detailing the various teams that will emerge to fight the terrifying villain.

The new leak indicates that the Kang in Avengers 5 will be the same character from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Just as we suspected. Kang has been stuck in the Quantum Realm and will escape by the time Quantumania ends.

Kang will move between timelines to conquer them, supposedly leaving Earth-616 for last. Kang Dynasty will be a movie about Kang, in the same way Infinity War was about Thanos. But this villain won’t be alone. Kang will recruit Kang variants from other realities to help him fight the Avengers.

We’ll meet Nathanial Richards, who is one version of Kang, and we’ll watch Kang The Conqueror beat the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Just like we saw with Thanos in Infinity War, the Avengers will lose once again.

The plot leak says that the first wave of Avengers will include the expected characters. Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Shang-Chi (Sim Liu), Black Panther (Letitia Wright), and others. But Kang will defeat them all by the end of Kang Dynasty. This will force the Avengers to recruit other heroes for the fight in Secret Wars.

Image source: YouTube

The big face-off in Avengers: Secret Wars

A version of He Who Remains will also appear in Kang Dynasty, but he’ll be called just Nathanial. Because there won’t be any “remaining” to do yet. He will join the Avengers and be responsible for recruiting characters in Secret Wars from the multiverse. Nathanial’s role will be similar to The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) in What If…?.

That’s how Marvel will bring various characters from the Fox Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man movies into the MCU. Characters like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man variants might return for the film. The same leaker offered similar cameo claims recently about Avengers: Secret Wars.

The leak also indicates that Deadpool 3 is a big multiverse movie, with the TVA appearing in it. We already saw rumors that Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) will be in the sequel.

Other movies in Phases 5 and 6 will also build toward Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. For example, The Marvels will explain the bangle from Ms. Marvel. Apparently, these weapons can pull in characters from other dimensions. But the events in the sequel might also trigger an incursion.

Image source: Marvel Studios

How the Multiverse Saga ends

The final battle will be similar to Endgame, with a massive army of Avengers facing off against Kangs. By the end of the movie, the good guys will have won, and every reality will merge with the main timeline. That’s how Nathanial will become He Who Remains and create order in the universe. Hopefully, one where Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) won’t kill him again.

Marvel is supposedly looking to sign actors from other Marvel universes, according to the video. This would help the studio bring some characters to the MCU. X-Men characters and Miles Morales might join the MCU at the end of Secret Wars.

As exciting as this future war between Kang and the Avengers might sound, we’ll remind you this is just another MCU leak. We’ll have to wait a while to see more confirmations. But you should definitely check the full Heavy Spoilers clip below.