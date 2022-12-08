Fans are going nuts over this official Avengers concept art

Avengers: Infinity War is one of the highlights of the MCU, a movie worth revisiting time and again. The film delivers various iconic moments as the Avengers try to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from obtaining all six Infinity Stones. As a result, we witness several exciting team-ups as the Avengers hurry to put up a defense. One of those teams consists of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) fighting on an alien ship against one of Thanos’s most powerful henchmen.

We all know what happens in that scene and how the three Avengers take the fight to Thanos. But the script changed along the way. The scene could have given us a fantastic Iron Strange suit that Marvel decided to scrap. But concept art from that script was found online, and it was created by an artist who works with Marvel. It shows how amazing the “Iron Strange” suit would have been, and fans are loving it.

The official Iron Strange art surfaced on Reddit, and it’s available on Phil Saunders’s website.

Saunders is an artist who has worked on various Marvel projects, including Infinity War. The images below show what Doctor Strange would have looked like with Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor around him.

Avengers: Infinity War concept art showing Iron Strange. Image source: Phil Saunders

The purpose of the Iron Strange suit would have been to protect Doctor Strange against Ebony Maw’s [Tom Vaughan-Lawlor] needle torture. The artist explains:

One early script idea that didn’t make into the final movie was this hybrid of the Iron Man Mk 50 suit and Dr. Strange. This would have been for a scene in the Q ship when Tony and Spidey are trying to rescue Dr. Strange from Ebony Maw. To protect Strange from Maw’s magic needle torture, Tony transfers his suit onto him. I imagined the Eye of Agamotto would have taken the place of Tony’s RT and powered the suit, burning a sigil around it. Later in the scene Tony gets Strange’s cloak, leading to a bizarre team-up. Could have been cool, I don’t know why they cut it from the script.

Saunders also came up with a concept showing how the nano armor would have surrounded Doctor Strange:

Early in the script of Infinity War, Dr. Strange was going to be rescued from Ebony Maw’s torture by Tony, who transfers his Mk50 Suit onto him. This keyframe represents the suit forming onto Strange and protecting him from Maw’s magic needles.

What’s interesting to note is that Strange’s Eye of Agamotto, holding the Time Stone, would have powered the suit rather than Tony’s energy source.

Avengers: Infinity War concept art showing the Iron Strange armor forming around Doctor Strange. Image source: Phil Saunders

We have no idea whether Marvel will ever use this Iron Strange concept, but it would certainly be an exciting development. Especially since Tony Stark is dead in the present-day MCU.

You can explore Phil Saunder’s MCU art in full at this link.