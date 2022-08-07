Marvel’s Multiverse Saga has a big spoiler hiding in plain sight

The trademark for Marvel’s Multiverse Saga leaked before the studio’s big Comic-Con panel, alongside various titles for announced MCU adventures, including new Avengers movies. Marvel confirmed the Multiverse Saga moniker and revealed some of the movies from earlier trademark leaks while unveiling Phase 5 and 6. Also, we know how the Multiverse Saga ends and what Avengers movies mean for the MCU.

But the Multiverse Saga announcements might also deliver a big MCU spoiler hiding in plain sight. If you want to avoid any Marvel spoilers, you’ll want to avert your eyes from what follows below.

Comic-Con Multiverse Saga announcements

Kevin Feige took the stage at Comic-Con a few weeks ago to unveil some of Marvel’s plans for the coming years. We didn’t expect that many announcements to come of the show. And we have no idea whether the trademark leaks that preceded Marvel’s Hall-H panel nudged Marvel to reveal more projects than it initially intended to.

Feige told fans that Marvel has a name for Phase 4, 5, and 6: The Multiverse Saga. And the current saga will end in 2025 with a pair of highly anticipated movies, Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

In later remarks, Feige revealed that we’ll always have Avengers movies in the MCU. They’ll just come at the end of a saga to conclude that massive MCU chapter.

With that in mind, we know that The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are the titles for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. And Secret Wars will be the epic crossover to conclude the Multiverse Saga.

While we have no idea what will happen in Secret Wars, all this Comic-Con information does provide a big spoiler for the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel’s multiverse has a clear, glorious purpose

It has been clear since Marvel’s Comic-Con 2019 announcements that the multiverse will be a big part of the MCU story after the Infinity Saga. Titles including Loki, What If…? and especially Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made that obvious.

The action we’ve witnessed in Phase 5 further confirmed the multiverse’s importance. Spider-Man No Way Home is the highest-grossing MCU movie of Phase 4, and it’s a big multiverse adventure.

The Multiverse Saga saga cements the idea that the multiverse is the most important MCU theme right now.

The multiverse is both a solution and a problem for Marvel. The studio can use it as a perfect excuse for certain events to happen in specific ways without defying logic. Like Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) coming to the MCU. Or introducing Venom (Tom Hardy) and other non-MCU villains. Or the X-Men — if they end up in the MCU via the multiverse.

The multiverse also lets Marvel offer us new versions of beloved characters, including dead superheroes. One example is Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is another. Or Marvel might revive some characters down the road, like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). And it can kill alternate versions of heroes without ruining the main timeline, like John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic.

The multiverse isn’t for everyone

The multiverse is excellent for bringing all the Marvel properties that Disney owns under the same roof and expanding the roster of Spider-Man characters from Sony.

But the multiverse can also ruin the MCU because it lowers the stakes. Loki just died? Hold my beer… here’s another variant.

It also opens the door to plot holes that are difficult to reconcile when you look at all the rules. The incursions in Multiverse of Madness are an example of that.

As such, Marvel can use the multiverse only so much. That is, the multiverse must die. And that’s what the Multiverse Saga might accomplish.

The Multiverse Saga spoiler hiding in plain sight

The Infinity Saga ended with the destruction of the Infinity Stones. Marvel can’t use the primary MCU reality’s stones because they’ve been reduced to atoms. Similarly, the Multiverse Saga might “kill” the multiverse entirely, fulfilling the prophecy of the He Who Remains version of Kang (Jonathan Majors) from the Loki finale.

That is, multiversal wars are inevitable if you leave the multiverse unchecked. And Kang variants from different realities might end up in a brutal war. That’s what The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will probably deliver.

It’s too soon to tell how many Kangs we’ll see or which variant will win. We also don’t know if our Avengers will have a Kang variant in their midsts. But it sure looks like Marvel might use the Multiverse Saga to close the multiverse angle. That is, once it has gets what it wants from the multiverse.

Marvel Studios is going to condense the multiverse at the end of the Multiverse Saga which will create a single timeline. All the characters they want to keep from alternate realities will survive and join the New Universe. — Robert Jefferson (@comicsexplained) August 6, 2022

This is all to say that the Multiverse Saga’s big spoiler is that Marvel will kill the multiverse. But not until it somehow brings all the best characters into the same timeline for future movies and shows. That said, nothing is confirmed, and this is just speculation. The kind of speculation you’ll keep seeing until the Secret Wars premiere.

Finally, I will note that I don’t expect the multiverse to just vanish. Marvel might need it in the future. But Marvel will certainly end up refocusing on the main timeline, which will be separated from other universes.

