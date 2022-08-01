Marvel confirmed Avengers movies will exist for as long as the MCU does

Marvel finally dropped the Avengers news fans have been waiting to hear since 2019. The studio announced Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 at Comic-Con 2022, and the title for Avengers 7 also leaked via new trademark documentation. Furthermore, the fifth and sixth films in the Avengers franchise will premiere in 2025, just a few months apart.

Finally, one of them is precisely the kind of Avengers adventure we expected to conclude the Multiverse Saga. That’s the official name of the current saga that covers all the events in Phases 4, 5, and 6.

But maybe the best news out of Comic-Con is that Avengers movies are here to stay. They’ll be here for as long as the MCU exists to close out a saga. And we won’t have to worry ever again about Kevin Feige & Co. not being ready to announce the titles of any upcoming Avengers movies.

The early scare

When Marvel announced most of its Phase 4 roster, we were still high on that Endgame finale of the Infinity Saga. And we were surprised not to see an Avengers 5 teaser on the list. We explained back then that Marvel’s plate is quite full. That it has to introduce new heroes before the team can get back together. And the Avengers need Thanos-grade villains to assemble.

But Marvel kept quiet since then, despite adding more and more MCU titles to the pile. The Avengers movies were still missing in action, although there were plenty of rumors.

Some said Marvel is looking to reboot the team with an Avengers 5 movie that would not have the same scope as Endgame. Then the Secret Wars rumors started making more sense, as Phase 4 started revealing stories that fitted that narrative. And Avengers 6 is indeed called Secret Wars, so it’s clear that’s the direction we’re heading.

Not to mention that was even speculation that Marvel won’t make any other Avengers movies, as the studio would focus on different crossovers. A comment from Feige didn’t help, as Marvel’s president once referred to Endgame as the last Avengers movie.

Then again, Avengers are huge earners for Disney. Marvel can’t afford not to have the word “Avengers” in the title of future MCU crossovers.

The purpose of Marvel’s Avengers movies

The same Kevin Feige cleared the waters in interviews that followed Comic-Con 2022. He practically revealed that Marvel rethought its Avengers movies strategy now that Disney Plus plays a considerable role in MCU storytelling. As such, the Avengers movies are here to stay.

“After Infinity War and Endgame, we thought that Avengers movies aren’t cappers,” Feige told MTV News in an interview. He said that many MCU movies are “big team-up films” introducing the MCU mythology. Feige used Multiverse of Madness and Quantumania as examples of that.

He then added that Marvel realized Avengers movies should be cappers. “Avengers films really should be the capper to a saga,” continued Feige. “Which is really all we wanted to lay the groundwork for today. We are currently in the midst in the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers films.”

The Multiverse Saga will come to a close in late 2025, more than six years after Endgame. The pandemic happened during that time, with 2020 actually being a year without any MCU titles in theaters or on Disney Plus.

Whatever follows Multiverse Saga, we can rest assured that it will end with some massive Avengers action, whether Marvel will announce the movies or not.

Speaking about unannounced Avengers titles, let’s not forget about Eternity Wars. That’s the Avengers 7 title that leaked ahead of Comic-Con. And a title we might need to wait several years to see it become official.

You can watch Kevin Feige’s full interview about the role of Avengers movies in Marvel’s strategy below.

