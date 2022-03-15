Marvel confirms What If…? season 2 is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

Marvel’s opening salvo of Disney Plus shows throughout 2021 had its share of highs and lows. Each of the shows succeeded in some areas and struggled in others as the film studio figured out longform storytelling. But the most experimental of the new shows also seemed to have the smallest footprint. As the only animated series of the bunch, it’s no surprise that What If…? didn’t attract as many eyeballs as the live-action fare. That said, it looks like What If…? will be the first MCU series on Disney Plus to get a season 2.

DON’T MISS: Monday’s deals: Headphones, Chromebook, Alexa light switch, more

What If…? season 2 is coming later this year

Over the weekend, The Direct reported that Disney shared a production brief for Moon Knight. That brief seemingly confirms that What If…? season 2 is coming this year:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Feige is building on that success with a host of new series that streamed on Disney+ in 2021, including “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If…?” and “Hawkeye.” Upcoming original series for 2022 include “Moon Knight,” Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk” and the second season of “What If…?.”

If you needed any more proof, What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley posted the following tweet on Sunday, removing any remaining doubt about the show’s return:

As The Direct notes, getting What If…? season 2 this year was not exactly a sure thing. At the beginning of the year, Disney shared a sizzle reel of shows and movies set to hit Disney Plus in 2022. What If…? was surprisingly absent, even though the creative team behind the show had made it clear that they wanted to release season 2 this year.

Disney also hosted its annual meeting of shareholders last week, at which it shared a short clip of the upcoming series I Am Groot. It was the first real look at the series of shorts. Once again, Disney did not make any mention of What If…? season 2.

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney Plus in 2022

As mentioned in the production brief above, at least four Marvel shows are set to hit Disney Plus later this year. That includes Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and What If…? season 2. We also expect to see I Am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Of course, before any of that, Disney is going to bring a deluge of older Marvel shows to its streaming service. On March 16th, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will all be available on Disney Plus.

Following the reintroduction of both Daredevil and Kingpin in the MCU, fans are hopeful that Marvel will bring The Defenders back in some capacity. Daredevil star Charlie Cox has already hinted at a new project, but wasn’t able to share any details. With so many other projects in the works, it might be a while before Marvel can revive its Netflix heroes.