Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa are taking over Netflix on New Year’s Eve

If you’re looking for a loud, thrilling way to ring in the new year, you could join the thousands of Netflix subscribers who are taking this time to binge the latest Mad Max movies. As of Tuesday, December 31, Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa are both on Netflix’s top 10 movies chart, just one day after they joined the streaming service’s library.

When Netflix published the list of all of its new releases for December 2024 earlier this month, I noted with interest that Mad Max: Fury Road was coming back to the streamer at the end of the month. Imagine my surprise on Monday when both Fury Road and its prequel—Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga—had joined the library as a belated Christmas present.

“There’s no better way to wrap up the year than with an explosive double feature,” wrote Erin Corbett on Netflix’s Tudum site. “Luckily, Mad Max: Fury Road and its prequel story, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, have both landed on Netflix, so you can close out 2024 (or start 2025 if you’re so inclined) with an action-packed journey through the dystopian desert.”

Subscribers seem to have taken those words to heart, as Mad Max: Fury Road quickly shot up to #4 on the streamer’s movie charts on Tuesday, while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga popped in at #10. I’m not sure what that says about how we feel about 2025.

I didn’t watch Furiosa until months after it left theaters, and I immediately regretted that I didn’t make a point to see it on a big screen. I believe that Fury Road is a modern masterpiece. While Furiosa does not quite reach the same heights, it’s one of the most entertaining blockbusters of the past few years, with stellar performances throughout.

Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa are streaming on Netflix now.