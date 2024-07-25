Leagues Cup returns July 26 for MLS Season Pass subscribers on the Apple TV app

MLS Season Pass subscribers are about to benefit from another perk, as Leagues Cup returns this July 26 on the Apple TV app. The World Cup-style tournament features all 47 clubs from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX in a monthlong tournament across North America.

During Leagues Cup, all clubs pause their regular seasons to participate in the tournament, which concludes with the top three teams receiving automatic bids to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. In total, this tournament includes 77 matches in stadium across the US and Canada. Fans in more than 100 countries can enjoy the action with an MLS Season Pass subscription, which is $14.99/month or $49/season.

This is the second Leagues Cup held by Apple thanks to its 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer. Over 1.3 million fans attended Leagues Cup matches in its inaugural year, 2023, when Inter Miami CF defeated Nashville SC to become the first-ever Leagues Cup champions. Lionel Messi, who made his MLS debut for Inter Miami during last year’s Leagues Cup, was awarded Best Player and Top Scorer with a tournament-best 10 goals.

How to take the most out of Leagues Cup with Apple

MLS Season Pass features every live Leagues Cup match on the Apple TV app without blackouts. Matches will be available in English, Spanish, or French where available. Subscribers get exclusive on-demand content and the most expansive and accessible programming lineup ever, including Countdown and Wrap-Up in English, and La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish.

Fans can watch up to four simultaneous matches at once with Multiview on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad, so they never have to miss a minute of the action. With a new Catch Up feature, viewers who tune in for a match after kickoff can watch all the key moments before joining live.

Besides that, the Apple Sports app offers a deeper look at Leagues Cup stats and standings. Users can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds; and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.

Finally, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV, and Apple Maps all have exclusive content for MLS subscribers, such as playlists, podcast episodes, how to get to the stadiums, and more.