If you don’t have a PS5 yet, you might want to wait for this rumored sale

Getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 is easier than ever, but if you were thinking about buying one soon, you might want to hold off just a bit longer. According to leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs Magazine), Sony plans to temporarily cut the price of the PS5 in the US, the UK, and Germany. He doesn’t know exactly when the discount will go into effect, but if you can wait a few weeks, you might save enough to buy a game for your new console.

Sony is already selling the standard PS5 console at a discount in numerous countries, including Spain, Portugal, and France. That promotion is seemingly expanding, as the report suggests the PS5 will drop to the following prices in the near future:

United States : $50 discount ($499.99 to $449.99)

: $50 discount ($499.99 to $449.99) United Kingdom : £75 discount (£479.99 to £404.99)

: £75 discount (£479.99 to £404.99) Germany: €75 discount (€549.99 to €474.99)

According to the report, the discounted PS5 will be available on Sony’s PlayStation Direct store as well as at various retailers, such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, Target, and GAME UK. The report also notes that the discount is larger in the UK and Germany due to the fact that Sony raised the price of the console across Europe last summer.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post last August. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada.”

If and when Sony does slash the price of the PS5, we’ll be sure to let you know.