The 5 biggest game releases of July 2023

In the middle of an almost exhaustingly busy year for video games, we’re getting a slight respite in July. Nintendo’s busy second half starts this month with Pikmin 4, a new entry in the real-time strategy game about plant-like creatures taking on impossible odds. We’re also getting a peculiar dinosaur-fighting co-op game from Capcom, a beautifully-animated 2D platformer from Disney, and one of the most jaw-dropping indie games of the year.

New game releases of July 2023

Exoprimal

Release date : July 14

: July 14 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

In Capcom’s new cooperative, team-based third-person shooter Exoprimal, you’ll team up with friends to fight off hordes of dinosaurs invading Earth. Every character here is equipped with an Exosuit, which can be modified and upgraded to suit your playstyle. There are 5-player and 10-player missions, each of which takes place on various maps.

Viewfinder

Release date : July 18

: July 18 Systems: PS5, PC

Viewfinder is shaping up to be one of the cleverest games of the year. In this single-player game, you’ll be given an instant camera capable of reshaping the world around you. Insert your photos, paintings, screenshots, and more into the world around you to reach the destination. And if you make a mistake, just rewind time and try again until it works.

Pikmin 4

Release date : July 21

: July 21 Systems: Switch

A decade after releasing Pikmin 3 for the Wii U, Nintendo is back with another sequel to one of its most unique franchises. Pikmin 4 is the first entry with a custom player character, so you’ll be able to create your own Rescue Corps member as you go on a mission to save Captain Olimar. You will once again raise and control an army of Pikmin to solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and traverse through the world. New additions include a dog-like companion named Oatchi, Ice Pikmin that can freeze water, and Glow Pikmin that glow in the dark.

Remnant 2

Release date : July 25

: July 25 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Remnant, one of the more popular third-party Souls-like games, is getting a sequel this month. Remnant 2 brings back the mix of melee and ranged combat from the original but introduces new worlds, items, weapons, and creatures. There’s also a new progression system and branching quest lines that should make every playthrough unique.

Disney Illusion Island

Release date : July 28

: July 28 Systems: Switch

Play on your own or with up to three friends in this 2D platforming adventure starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. Disney Illusion Island features puzzles to solve, bosses to fight, an orchestrated score, and a mysterious island full of secrets.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable game releases coming in July:

Synapse PSVR2 – July 4

Gylt PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC – July 6

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie PS5, PS4, Switch, PC – July 7

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android – July 12

Jagged Alliance 3 PC – July 14

Homeseek PC – July 20

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition PS4, Switch, PC – July 20

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Expanse: A Telltale Series PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC – July 27

Venba PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC – July 31



We will be back next month with all of the biggest game releases for August 2023, which include Madden NFL 24, Armored Core VI, and Baldur’s Gate 3.