All the new Switch games announced at the Nintendo Direct

Nintendo hosted its latest Nintendo Direct livestream event on Wednesday, June 21, and it was packed with exciting announcements for the Switch. Prior to the big event, there were hardly any new games slated to hit the Switch this fall, but now the holiday season looks like one of the best for the Switch to date. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the new Switch games revealed during the Nintendo Direct, from a new 2D Mario to some surprising remakes.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Release date: October 20, 2023

The first new 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. game for the Switch is on the way. Super Mario Bros. Wonder features six playable characters (Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Yoshi) and a bunch of new power-ups, including the Wonder Flower, which completely changes the look and feel of the course. Wonder also introduces Elephant Mario.

Super Mario RPG

Release date: November 17, 2023

Mario’s first RPG gets a glow-up, as the classic Square Enix adventure has been overhauled with new graphics for the Switch. In Super Mario RPG, Mario, Bowser, Peach, Mallow, and Geno team up to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road.

WarioWare: Move It!

Release date: November 3, 2023

One of Nintendo’s most underrated series returns on the Switch with WarioWare: Move It! This new entry contains more than 200 microgames utilizing the Joy-Con controllers. You can also play with up to three friends locally in Party Mode.

Detective Pikachu Returns

Release date: October 6, 2023

Tim Goodman and the talkative Detective Pikachu are back to solve more mysteries across Ryme City with the help of other Pokémon.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Release date: December 1, 2023

Dragon Quest Monsters, a spin-off series of the Dragon Quest games, is back after seven years with a new adventure full of capturing, combining, and battling with monsters the cursed prince Psaro will discover as he travels the world.

Those were the highlights of the event, but there were also a few other surprises: