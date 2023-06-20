Nintendo Direct for June 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others have already hosted their summer gaming events, but now it’s Nintendo’s turn. This morning, Nintendo revealed that its next Nintendo Direct will stream live at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21. The stream will last around 40 minutes and will mainly focus on Switch titles launching this year, including Pikmin 4, which is scheduled to launch one month from the event on July 21.

How to watch the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

As always, the Nintendo Direct will stream live on YouTube. We’ve embedded the stream below, but you can also watch along on Nintendo’s website:

What to expect

Nintendo says we can expect to learn new details about Pikmin 4 during the stream. The sequel will once again task players with gathering the cute, plant-like creatures known as Pikmin to help traverse an unfamiliar world, solve puzzles, and defeat dangerous enemies. This time, you can create your own explorer, who will be joined by a space dog named Oatchi.

A chunk of the show’s 40-minute runtime will be dedicated to Pikmin 4, but what else can Switch owners expect to see? There is not much on Nintendo’s release schedule other than the recently announced Everybody 1-2-Switch, which is the sequel to 2017’s party game 1-2-Switch, coming on June 30. We also know that the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet DLC titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is set to drop before the end of the year.

Of course, that’s not nearly enough to fill up 40 minutes, so expect more than a few surprises on Wednesday as well. Maybe we’ll finally learn something about Metroid Prime 4, which Nintendo first announced six years ago at E3 2017. We haven’t heard anything since 2019.

Be sure to tune in to see what’s coming to Switch before the end of 2023.