The 5 biggest game releases of June 2023

If you own a Switch, you are likely still working your way through the seemingly endless Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but you might want to hurry up. This June is packed to the gills with new games, including three of the biggest releases of 2023. Whether you’re a fan of fighting games, action RPGs, or supernatural mysteries, there’s a game for you this month.

New game releases of June 2023

Street Fighter 6

Release date : June 2

: June 2 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Capcom’s legendary fighting game franchise returns with a new single-player World Tour mode in which you create your own fighter, learning new moves and leveling up as you explore cities around the world. Even if you aren’t a fighting game aficionado, World Tour might be reason enough to give Street Fighter 6 a go. Of course, there’s also a Fighting Ground mode for those who want to compete with other players online and show off their skills.

Diablo IV

Release date : June 6

: June 6 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Speaking of legendary franchises, Blizzard’s Diablo IV is out this June as well, introducing a massive new world with a much darker aesthetic than its predecessor. If you’ve ever played a Diablo title before, the latest entry should feel familiar, but there are a few significant changes, including a revamped build system, a stronger emphasis on exploration, and MMO-lite features that will see you running into to other players as you traverse the overworld.

Crash Team Rumble

Release date : June 20

: June 20 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Crash Bash was one of my favorite party games when I was younger, and Crash Team Rumble appears to be its spiritual successor. This four-vs-four competitive multiplayer game will see teams of characters from the Crash Bandicoot series duke it out to collect the most Wumpa Fruit. There are three character classes — Blocker, Booster, and Scorer — and each character within those classes has their own unique set of skills for players to use.

Final Fantasy XVI

Release date : June 22

: June 22 Systems: PS5

If the open worlds of Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV aren’t enough to keep you busy this month, why not add the world of Valisthea in Final Fantasy XVI? Building on the systems introduced in Final Fantasy XV, the latest entry in Square Enix’s RPG series is an action game with real-time combat and large, open areas to explore. The story is heavily inspired by Game of Thrones, with warring nations, feuding royals, and a more mature tone.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Release date : June 30

: June 30 Systems: Switch

From the creators of Danganronpa comes a totally fresh mystery adventure game in which the protagonist Yuma and the death god that follows him team up with Master Detectives who have supernatural abilities. They investigate unsolved crimes in the city of Kanai Ward, gather clues along the way, and then visit the Mystery Labyrinth to find the truth.

Those are all of the highlights, but here are some other notable game releases coming in June:

Super Mega Baseball 4 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC on June 2

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC on June 2

Amnesia: The Bunker PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on June 6

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie Switch, PC on June 8 | PS5, Xbox Series X|S on June 22

MotoGP 23 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC on June 8

F1 23 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on June 16

Park Beyond PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on June 16

Aliens: Dark Descent PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on June 20

Sonic Origins Plus PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC on June 23

Everybody 1-2-Switch Switch on June 30



We will be back next month with all of the biggest game releases for July 2023, which include Pikmin 4, Immortals of Aveum, and Disney Illusion Island.