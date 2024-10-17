If one rumor about Spider-Man in Avengers: Secret Wars is true, I hope it’s this one

Spider-Man will be a key Avenger in the upcoming Doomsday and Secret Wars crossovers. We don’t need any big plot leaks to know that. The character is so important to Sony, Marvel, and the audience that any Avengers team must include him in some capacity.

It’s what happened in Infinity War and Endgame in the previous Saga. In fact, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker functioned as a key plot device. Without him, there’s no guilt-tripping for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). And the multiverse needs Iron Man to invent time travel, which is multiverse travel. It’s not just about Endgame. Iron Man’s “time travel” is how we get to Loki and the current state of the multiverse.

While I’m not the biggest fan of Spidey, I am curious to see what happens in Spider-Man 4 now that Peter Parker lost everything. More importantly, I’m now very excited to see what Spider-Man does in Secret Wars, considering this recent leak from a well-known leaker is my favorite Spider-Man rumor so far.

Beware, big spoilers might follow below, assuming the leak is accurate.

Marvel will likely repeat the Infinity War/Endgame success playbook with Doomsday–Secret Wars. The Avengers should lose badly in the first movie and then beat the villain in the second.

Avengers 5 will probably focus more on Earth-616’s reality Avengers. Secret Wars should explore the big multiverse battle against an incredibly powerful villain and his allies.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Image source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

This time, it’ll be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom fighting the Avengers rather than Thanos (Josh Brolin). Also, this Doom will hail from a different timeline, and he’ll pose a massive threat to the entire multiverse rather than one reality. I still hope this Doom turns out to be a Tony Stark version, especially considering that Doctor Doom will meet Peter Parker.

Recent reports said as much, with a rumor claiming RDJ will have a role in Spider-Man 4. But Doomsday will precede Spider-Man 4, at least when it comes to theatrical releases. It’s unclear what the chronology of in-universe events will be. Spider-Man 4 could always happen before Doomsday in the MCU.

As for the Avengers movies, leaker MyTimeToShineHello said recently that Tom Holland’s Spidey will be the main lead in Avengers: Doomsday but will have a smaller role in Secret Wars. The same leaker said the opposite about Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). They’ll supposedly have smaller parts to play in Doomsday, with huge roles to follow in Secret Wars.

That’s not why I’m excited about Spider-Man in Secret Wars. It’s not like I want to see less of Tom Holland in the movie.

I hear Andrew Garfield will have a big role in Avengers Secret Wars



And Sony wants him back for more projects 👀 pic.twitter.com/JZQxnz8TRu — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 10, 2024

The same leaker made a different claim about a different Spider-Man, my favorite live-action Spider-Man from the multiverse. That’s Andrew Garfield, whose Peter Parker made a big impression in No Way Home.

Garfield easily stole the show, and I can’t wait to see him return to the MCU. Rather than seeing Garfield in Spider-Man 4, I’d want to see more of his Spider-Man in Secret Wars, just as MyTimeToShineHello said on X.

She said Garfield will play a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Moreover, Sony reportedly wants him back for more projects. Sony certainly needs a Spider-Man presence in its Spider-Man Universe (SSU) movies other than Tom Holland.

I’ve been waiting for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 for years, and I hope that entire claim comes true. But I’m mostly hopeful that my favorite live-action Spider-Man will play a huge role in Secret Wars.

As it turns out, Josh Horowitz talked to Andrew Garfield about various topics in a Happy Sad Confused interview.

The Spider-Man topic inevitably came up, with the two discussing how Garfield got the Peter Parker role for Amazing Spider-Man. Also interesting are the tidbits about making No Way Home and how Garfield wanted this amazing encounter between Spider-Man variants to both matter for the multiverse and be fun for the audience.

That’s when Horowitz asked Garfield whether he had any talks about reprising his Spider-Man role. And that’s when Garfield entered the Spider-Man Role-Denial mode we had seen him play in interviews preceding the No Way Home premiere. Interestingly, MyTimeToShineHello also highlighted this particular segment of the interview before claiming that Garfield would have a big role in Secret Wars.

As a reminder, Garfield repeatedly denied involvement in No Way Home during that period, even though we had leaks of him, Holland, and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man costumes on the same movie set.

You can watch the Garfield interview below: