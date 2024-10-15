Deadpool & Wolverine 2 is reportedly being discussed already

There’s no question about it, Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the best Marvel movies in the Multiverse Saga. Personally, it’s my favorite when it comes to the story, though I could see how some Spider-Man fans might like No Way Home better than Deadpool 3.

Both movies also brought boatloads of cash in theaters, with Spidey’s nearly $2 billion take being the winner. As of this writing, Deadpool & Wolverine made over $1.33 billion. While the movie is still playing in cinemas, it won’t be able to beat No Way Home’s record. No other MCU movie released to date could cross the $1 billion mark, with Doctor Strange 2 coming the closest.

What I’m getting at is that a Deadpool & Wolverine 2 movie would make all the sense in the world. Marvel fans want to see these two characters in the same film.

Also, it’s clear that Marvel can still make good stories, with Deadpool & Wolverine being as good as it can be, given the big challenge of unifying the Fox and MCU realities. In fact, a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel might fix some of the plot holes the movie couldn’t avoid.

Marvel is supposedly discussing a sequel. That’s what a well-known insider claims, though we don’t have much to go on. It’s unclear where a Deadpool & Wolverine 2 (or is it Deadpool 4?) even fit in the current Multiverse Saga schedule. Some spoilers will follow below.

Marvel and Sony quickly confirmed that Spider-Man 4 would be made with Tom Holland starring. This happened in late 2021 when No Way Home was still playing in theaters. We didn’t get such sequel confirmation from Marvel or the stars of Deadpool 3. If anything, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have stayed away from confirming speculation they’ll appear in other Marvel projects, like the upcoming Avengers movies.

A recent report from MyTimeToShineHello said that Deadpool and Wolverine would have a small role in Doomsday but a much larger one in Secret Wars. As I explained recently, that makes all the sense in the world, considering how these two stories should be structured.

Doomsday will be the movie where the Avengers lose again. This time, it’s not Thanos (Josh Brolin) but Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) with the win. Then, Secret Wars will give us a major war, much like Endgame. Deadpool and Wolverine will have to join the Avengers in these movies.

I hear they're already discussing a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel pic.twitter.com/LJZsubWPHU — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 13, 2024

In a different tweet, MTTSH mentioned the possibility of a sequel for Deadpool & Wolverine. As you can see above, not much context was provided.

A sequel makes sense, given how Deadpool & Wolverine ended. This Wolverine variant stayed behind in Deadpool’s reality, Earth-10005, rather than returning to his timeline. This is a plot hole, as the Logan of this reality should still be alive.

Still, what I’m getting at is that the two mutants were able to save an entire timeline from inevitable extinction. The death of that reality’s Logan put the entire timeline on a path of slow self-destruction.

The TVA made a note of all that. These two are definitely on a list of gifted individuals who might help save the multiverse in the future. It’s probably the reason why these two variants of Deadpool and Wolverine will join the Avengers soon.

In the real world, Marvel reportedly plans to start shooting Doomsday next year. Sony and Marvel will also begin filming Spider-Man 4 by next May. Both movies should premiere in 2026, though the latter has no formal launch date.

Secret Wars will hit theaters in May 2027, about a year after Avengers 5.

If the Deadpool & Wolverine sequel plans are accurate, it’ll be interesting to see whether Marvel can squeeze the movie into the Multiverse Saga. It would be amazing to have the film ready before Secret Wars comes out. Then again, we wouldn’t want Marvel to rush through anything. It wasn’t the best idea to have a packed release calendar in the previous years of the Multiverse Saga.

Separate rumors say that Marvel plans to merge various timelines after Secret Wars. The multiverse will disappear, or it won’t matter that much. This is how we’re getting the X-Men in the MCU. And leaks say Hugh Jackman will be playing Wolverine “till he’s 90.” Marvel might be casting its own team of mutants while keeping Wolverine in place. I’d expect Deadpool to remain unchanged as well.

What I’m getting at is that a Deadpool & Wolverine 2 story will make even more sense in the next saga. We’re supposedly going to move to the Mutants Saga. With the rise of mutants, a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel where the focus is on the X-Men would be exciting.

If any of this happens, we’ll have to wait for Marvel to announce it formally. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman could be the best indication that we might get more Deadpool and Wolverine in the MCU. The actor just celebrated his 56th birthday. We’ll just have to keep track of his physical transformations in the coming years. Should he keep his Wolverine body, we’ll probably get more Wolverine action from him.