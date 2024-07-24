I saw the Deadpool & Wolverine credits scene, and I’m still in shock

Some of the most exciting Deadpool 3 leaks that preceded the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere concern the credits scene. Specifically, we learned in mid-April that the film has a mind-blowing credits scene, with an insider wondering how Marvel pulled it off without it leaking. Then word got out a few weeks ago that Marvel wanted a specific cameo for the Deadpool 3 credits scenes, but it didn’t work out.

At neither point did the Deadpool & Wolverine credits scene actually leak. We had no idea what we’d get from it, which was a first for MCU movies in the Multiverse Saga. The Deadpool 3 plot didn’t leak beforehand, either. That’s another impressive feat for Marvel.

But now that the sequel premiered and preview screenings have started playing around the world, leaks are inevitable. After learning about the big Deadpool & Wolverine cameos, I was able to watch the Deadpool 3 credits scene — and I can say it’s indeed mind-blowing, but not for the reasons I could have ever suspected.

While I did see the credits scene in full, this will not spoil the movie. I have no issues with plot spoilers whatsoever, whether it’s a Marvel flick or something else. I’ll still have fun and then some, especially for highly anticipated movies like Deadpool 3.

But I know many people hate spoilers. If you are one of them, you’d better avoid what follows below.

Deadpool & Wolverine will represent the arrival of mutants in the MCU. That’s what Marvel said during the film’s press tour.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are just two of the mutants traversing the multiverse to the main MCU reality. And if that doesn’t happen immediately, we’re going to get them to cross paths with the Avengers in Avengers 5 and/or Secret Wars.

On top of that, we have plenty of mutant cameos in the film, but I won’t get into that. I’ll only say that one of the impressive Deadpool & Wolverine cameos is part of that final credits scene.

The one and only Chris Evans is coming back to the MCU. Only, he doesn’t reprise his iconic Captain America role in the movie. Instead, he plays a grown-up version of Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, from Fox’s X-Men universe.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Image source: 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios

Deadpool and Wolverine will meet the Human Torch in the Void, where they’ll be fighting Cassandra Nova. This is where I’ll drop a big spoiler about the movie: this version of Johnny Storm dies, and it’s only appropriate for that to happen. After all, Marvel is rebooting the The Fantastic Four with a new actor playing Johnny Storm. The Fox variant of the characters will get their proper send-off with movies like Deadpool 3.

The credits scene isn’t the big the big teaser I expected. I thought Deadpool 3 would somehow tease Avengers 5 or go straight to Secret Wars. Instead, it’s a hilarious joke that still gives us an important message.

Deadpool is back at the TVA, the room that we see early in the film’s first trailer. Wade wants to set the record straight that he didn’t kill Johnny. He has evidence in the form of a tape showing a discussion between Johnny Storm, Deadpool, and Wolverine. They’re all tied up in one of those spherical prisoner transport pods we see in other trailers on their way to Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

We see a verbose Johnny explaining to his fellow prisoners who Nova is. But he does so using an incredibly colorful language full of expletives I won’t even try to reproduce here. It’s as if Johnny is talking with Wade Wilson’s voice. It’s amazing and incredibly hilarious.

We’re all used to Chris Evans playing an entirely different type of character than Johnny Storm, one that would probably refrain from talking that way about a villainous adversary. You know, “language!” and stuff.

Evans’s performance is amazing here, and I had to watch the scene a few times. He’s incredible at delivering those Johnny Storm lines. No wonder Cassandra kills the Fantastic Four team member. How she kills him is something I haven’t seen.

Meanwhile, Deadpool feels vindicated now that he has shown the Johnny Storm tape, and that’s how the Deadpool & Wolverine credits scene ends.

The more serious take here is that Deadpool can apparently visit the TVA whenever he wants. You know, whether it’s for setting the record straight, getting TVA missions, or saving the Avengers when appropriate. I’m speculating on all of that, but it’s clear Deadpool can travel the multiverse after that credits scene.

Finally, I won’t tell you where to find the credits scene or link to it. Just know that it’s on the internet. If you’re a fan of MCU leaks, you know how to find them.