Deadpool & Wolverine cameos and spoilers are leaking after the premiere

On the day Marvel hosted the big Deadpool & Wolverine world premiere, we learned something some people might have suspected all along. The bonanza of Deadpool 3 cameos that leaked well ahead of the first trailer being shown around might have been partly orchestrated by Marvel. The reason for that was the need for secrecy, something Marvel actually succeeded in.

Deadpool & Wolverine is probably the only MCU movie after Endgame where I didn’t know the plot well before the film premiered. The plot spoilers that leaked ahead of the film’s release were then confirmed in the trailers. Those might have been plot spoilers Marvel wanted to share all along with the trailers. After all, you must offer fans good reasons to watch the movie.

That said, Marvel did host the film’s global premiere earlier this week. The consensus seems to be that Marvel has a solid film in Deadpool & Wolverine, packed with action scenes, humor, and feeling. There are cameos as well, yes, and they seem to actually serve the plot.

Put differently, while some of the Deadpool 3 cameo leaks we saw in previous months might have been fake, the ones you’ll find below come from folks who have already watched Deadpool & Wolverine. That is, we’re looking at cameo and plot details beyond what Marvel already showed in trailers and TV clips.

Massive spoilers will follow below, but they only concern the cameos. You won’t find details about the full Deadpool 3 plot and its credits scenes below. That said, proceed only if you love Marvel spoilers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a multiverse movie. That much should be clear without watching trailers or following purported plot spoilers. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has to move from his reality to the MCU’s Earth-616. The multiverse is the only way to do so.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is one of Marvel’s craziest movies.



It teams Reynolds and Jackman with wonderful, bloody, insanely entertaining results.



Avoid the spoilers; some MIND-MELTING cameos and hilarious fan service. Phenomenal action sequences with genius self-aware humor. pic.twitter.com/mEwenYbbtI — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) July 23, 2024

Well, even if Deadpool doesn’t get transplanted to the MCU’s main reality directly, he should appear in at least one of the upcoming Avengers 5 and Secret Wars crossovers. That’s the whole point of Marvel keeping the same character from the Fox movies in place for the MCU.

The same goes for Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). We can only have this Wolverine version in a multiverse movie. And while this Wolverine looks like the one from the Fox films, it’s not the same character. That Wolverine died in Logan is something Marvel won’t alter. It’s not just speculation; we know that from the Deadpool 3 trailers and Marvel’s own recent comments on the matter.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is BANANAS! My face hurts from smiling so much. This movie is so very much what comic book fans have been waiting for. Jackman and Reynolds are electric together, the movie is hilarious, and all the surprises it as in store..my lord comic book fans are gonna… pic.twitter.com/3MQHGtvrKw — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) July 23, 2024

So what about the Deadpool 3 cameo spoilers then? Are we getting the entire X-Men band back together? Well, either of the two bands that Fox assembled while it told its mutant stories? If all the Deadpool & Wolverine cameo leaks that trickled online are correct, then no, that’s hardly the case. It appears that many of the purported X-Men cameos that leaked in the past were misleading.

Some of the mutants from other Fox movies, or films that never got made, are in Deadpool & Wolverine. Below, I’ll list every Deadpool 3 cameo that leaked after the red carpet premiere from people who have posted them online on social media. The list won’t necessarily include all the cameos we saw in the trailers so far. After all, so many of the Deadpool 1 and 2 movies are shown in the first movie alone.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine was pure insanity. So much blood. So many surprises. It's the most fun I've had with a Marvel movie in a long time. — Matt Rodriguez (@ImMattRodriguez) July 23, 2024

Here goes, these are the characters who will interact with Deadpool and Wolverine in some way or another in the upcoming movie:

Happy Hogan (John Favreau)

A Wolverine variant (Henry Cavill)

Hulk (probably Edward Norton)

Johnny Storm / Human Torch (Chris Evans)

Elektra (Jennifer Garner)

Blade (Wesley Snipes)

Gambit (Channing Tatum)

X-23 (Dafne Keen)

Ladypool (probably Blake Lively)

multiple other Deadpool and Wolverine cameos

As I said before, you won’t find details in this post about that mind-blowing Deadpool & Wolverine credits scene the film reportedly features because that scene is somehow still a secret. The cameos in that scene are a secret as well.

That won’t last long, though, as some markets will get the first Deadpool 3 previews on Wednesday instead of Thursday, and social media will be flooded with bad-quality clips of those scenes.