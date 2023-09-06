How to sign up for the NFL Sunday Ticket 7-day free trial

For the first time in nearly two decades, DirecTV doesn’t have the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. This season, YouTube is in charge of the sports package, and football fans will find out how the service operates with its new owner on Sunday. If you still aren’t sure whether you want to shell out $300 or more for the service, we have good news: YouTube is offering a 7-day free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As spotted by Digital Trends, Google added a page to YouTube’s support site explaining the free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket. 7-day free trials started rolling out gradually on September 5 and will only be available when signing up from a computer or mobile browser.

You can choose between NFL Sunday Ticket with or without NFL RedZone for your free trial, but there are a few caveats. First, the free trial is not offered on the NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan, which starts at $109. Second, free trials can’t be purchased with monthly payment plans — you’ll have to sign up for an annual plan. Finally, if you’ve already signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone, you aren’t eligible for the free trial.

One more critical warning: If you don’t cancel NFL Sunday Ticket before the 7-day free trial runs out, you will be charged the full membership price.

If you already have a YouTube TV membership, here’s how to sign up:

From your computer or mobile browser, go to tv.youtube.com sign in with your Google Account. Select your profile picture and click Settings. Find “NFL Sunday Ticket” and choose whether to bundle it with NFL RedZone, then choose to pay in one payment – NFL Sunday Ticket free trials are not offered with monthly payment plans. If you’re eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket 7-day free trial, you’ll see it offered here. Proceed to complete your transaction.

If you’re going to sign up through YouTube Primetime Channels, follow these steps:

From your computer or mobile browser, go to youtube.com. Go to the NFL channel page and select Get NFL Sunday Ticket. You may be asked to sign in with your Google Account. Choose whether to include NFL RedZone with NFL Sunday Ticket, then choose to pay in one payment – NFL Sunday Ticket 7-day free trials are not offered with monthly payment plans. If you’re eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket 7-day free trial, you’ll see it offered here. Proceed to complete your purchase.

If you want to know more about NFL Sunday Ticket, watch this helpful video:

If you don’t have time to watch the video above, here are the NFL Sunday Ticket annual plans:

NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV : $299 ($349 after Sept. 19)

: $299 ($349 after Sept. 19) NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone with YouTube TV : $339 ($389 after Sept. 19)

: $339 ($389 after Sept. 19) NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV : $399 ($449 after Sept. 19)

: $399 ($449 after Sept. 19) NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone without YouTube TV : $439 ($489 after Sept. 19)

: $439 ($489 after Sept. 19) NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan : $109

: $109 NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan + NFL RedZone: $119

The 2023 NFL season kicks off this weekend as the Detroit Lions head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs.