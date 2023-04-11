NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, platforms, how to buy, and presale discounts

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

For years, DirecTV had a stranglehold on NFL Sunday Ticket, but its reign is finally coming to an end. This fall, NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube, and the company shared the first details about the revamped sports package on Tuesday.

Where can I watch NFL Sunday Ticket?

As of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. No matter where you purchase it, you can watch games on the web, TV, phones, and tablets, as long as they support YouTube and YouTube TV.

Which games can I watch?

YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket includes all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games broadcast on FOX and CBS. Amazon acquired the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football in 2021, so the Thursday games will only be available on Prime Video. Monday Night Football will continue to air on ESPN, which is included in YouTube TV’s list of channels.

How much does NFL Sunday Ticket cost?

The pricing structure is rather complicated, especially with the early bird discounts YouTube is offering and the existence of YouTube PrimeTime Channels. During the presale, you can save $100 if you sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket before June 6th.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV ($72.99 a month), these are your options:

$249 for the season during the presale.

$289 for the season with NFL RedZone during the presale.

$349 for the season after the presale.

$389 for the season with NFL RedZone after the presale.

If you get NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube PrimeTime Channels, these are your options:

$349 for the season during the presale.

$389 for the season with NFL RedZone during the presale.

$449 for the season after the presale.

$489 for the season with NFL RedZone after the presale.

The cheapest way to watch out-of-market games during the regular season is to subscribe to YouTube TV and buy NFL Sunday Ticket before June 6th.

How can I buy NFL Sunday Ticket?

YouTube says users will begin seeing the option to sign up for the package over the next few days. New and existing YouTube TV members can buy NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on. There will be several places to buy the package on Primetime Channels, including the Movies & TV hub, NFL’s YouTube channel and watch page, and search results.