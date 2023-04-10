YouTube Premium adds long-awaited features for iPhone users

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

YouTube Premium is adding a handful of features iPhone users will appreciate. While the premium subscription previously offered no ads, background playback, and offline download, YouTube now gives iPhone users even more reasons to upgrade to the paid tier.

According to a blog post, one of the new YouTube Premium features is the addition of SharePlay. First available with iOS 15.1, this feature lets two or more users listen to music, watch a movie, or exercise together while on a FaceTime call. With YouTube Premium, you’ll soon be able to watch a YouTube video with someone over FaceTime as well.

Another interesting feature is an enhanced bitrate of 1080p HD quality. YouTube notes that all users will still have access to 1080p streaming, but Premium users will get an “extra crisp and clear” image, which is great for videos with lots of detail and motion.

YouTube Premium is also launching Smart Downloads. When you’re connected to Wi-Fi, the app will recommend videos to download straight to your library, so they’re ready for offline viewing wherever you want.

“We understand that our users may not always be connected to the internet, but that doesn’t mean it should stop your YouTube Premium experience,” says the press release.

YouTube Premium will also start offering cross-platform support for watching videos. That means you can start a video on your iPhone, pause, and continue it on Android or the web. YouTube says this function allows you to “jump back in without a single interruption.”

Last but not least, YouTube is expanding queueing to phones and tablets, giving you more control over what you’re watching. Here’s how to do it:

Find the video you want to add to your queue. Click More next to the video title. Select Add to queue.

These features will be available in the coming weeks for YouTube Premium users on iPhone, so be on the lookout for the update if you’re a subscriber.