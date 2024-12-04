Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
GAME-CHANGER: New AI builds websites with 1 prompt!
FREE AirPods 4 from T-Mobile for Cyber Week
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Gritty new Netflix spy series is apparently flawless, debuting with a 100% critics’ score

By
Published Dec 4th, 2024 5:19PM EST
Keira Knightley in Black Doves on Netflix
Image: Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Keira Knightley is well-known for the many period dramas and romantic movies that dominate her filmography, but a brand new Netflix spy drama — the action-packed, six-episode series Black Doves, created by Joe Barton — is going to give the actress a chance to shine in a way she never has before: As a cold and ruthlessly efficient spy, one who’s both a loving wife and mother and also extremely deadly with a gun.

As a shameless devotee of the espionage genre, I’m nevertheless forced to concede that if you’ve seen one spy show, you’ve seen them all. Be it a show like Slow Horses, The Americans, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, or the acclaimed new Paramount+ with Showtime hit The Agency, these stories generally brim with both intrigue and the imperfections of men and women whose profession roots them in the secret world. Even the best of these shows, in other words, aren’t necessarily revelatory; for all the fascination with what’s on the other side of the looking glass, it’s the people you’re ultimately drawn to.

To that end, Knightley was an inspired choice for Black Doves’ Helen Webb, a woman who for 10 years has lived a double life as an unassuming tradwife while simultaneously passing along the secrets of her politician husband to the shady group she works for, the so-called Black Doves. This group, in turn, sells off the secrets it acquires to the highest bidder. As if that wasn’t enough, Helen also has a secret lover. Quite a list of flaws, when you tally them up — murderer, adulterer, thief of secrets. But when Knightley flashes that million-dollar smile, you don’t hold any of that against her. Dare I say, you actually root for her character — bloodied visage and John Wick-style gunfights be damned.

Black Doves on Netflix
Ben Whishaw as Sam Young in “Black Doves.” Image source: Stefania Rosini/Netflix
Keira Knightley in Black Doves on Netflix
Keira Knightley in “Black Doves.” Image source: Netflix

I had no idea it would be this satisfying to watch Miss Elizabeth Bennett herself at the center of gunplay, gang fights, and all manner of spy-adjacent mischief. Speaking of which: Black Doves has already racked up a slew of rave reviews ahead of its streaming debut. So many, that it arrives on Netflix with a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated,” Netflix explains, “her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.”

Geopolitics, the London underworld, spies, conspiracies, and secret lives? Say no more, Netflix. Black Doves has already bewitched me, body and soul.

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News