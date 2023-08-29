Four new Prime Video releases I can’t wait to check out

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service doesn’t always get the same degree of attention that Netflix does from critics and writers who regularly cover the streaming space — for obvious reasons, of course, but at the same time, I can’t tell you how much great content I’ve enjoyed on Prime Video that I feel is just flying criminally under the radar.

Dramas like The English, ZeroZeroZero, and Class of ’07 are the kind of hidden gems that make me so glad I’m still a Prime subscriber, and they’re as good as anything I’ve seen on Netflix in the recent past (for the unaware, those shows in order include a Western starring Emily Blunt, a Narcos-style crime saga, and an Australian drama that’s sort of like a funnier Yellowjackets). Below, meanwhile, I want to talk about the future — specifically, about some of the upcoming Prime Video TV shows and movies that I’m especially looking forward to at the moment.

Gen V

First up, we’ll take a look at two new Prime Video shows — one of which is a spinoff of the wildest, grossest, most debauched, and truly insane thing the streamer has ever aired.

Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips in Gen V. Image source: Amazon Studios

Fans of Prime Video’s The Boys revel in the fact that it’s the most anti-Marvel superhero show or movie in existence. In this universe, the superheroes don’t have to hide away, but they’re also owned and marketed by a powerful organization — and you also have one group of supes that’s corrupt and kept in check by a separate group. Gen V, coming in late September, expands the world of the show to a superhero-only university that trains the next generation of heroes (who hope to get lucrative endorsement deals).

What kind of hero will you become when you have near-limitless power? That’s the fascinating question at the beating heart of this story. Release date: Sept. 29.

Citadel: Diana

There’s not a lot to share about this next Prime Video series yet, other than a couple of important highlights that are strong enough for me to already have this one on my watchlist. In no particular order:

Citadel: Diana, which is a spinoff of Prime Video’s Citadel spy drama, stars Matilda de Angelis, who is absolutely fantastic in everything she does (be sure to catch her, for example, in the Italian legal drama The Law According to Lidia Poet on Netflix).

Also, this show is being produced by Cattleya, which is part of ITV Studios and which was behind one of the greatest TV shows of the past decade — the extremely realistic mafia drama Gomorrah.

Check out our coverage of the original Citadel title to get caught up on the drama if you haven’t dived into it yet. Release date: Coming in 2024.

Foe

Next, we come to two movies that are on my list of Prime Video releases that I can’t wait to watch. Based on the novel of the same name from Iain Reid, Amazon’s streamer describes Foe as a “haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world.”

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Prime Video’s “Foe.”

Stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal portray Hen and Junior, a couple who farm a secluded piece of land that’s been in Junior’s family for generations.

Continues Prime Video: “Their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.” Release date: Oct. 6 in theaters.

A Million Miles Away

Last but not least, this final upcoming Prime Video is on my list because I’m a softie who’s a sucker for an inspirational, feel-good story. Based on the book “Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut” by José Hernández, A Million Miles Away, starring Michael Pena, is about dreamers and inspired by the real-life story of a NASA flight engineer named Jose Hernandez.

Michael Pena in “A Million Miles Away” on Prime Video. Image source: Netflix

The story follows Jose and his close-knit family of migrant farm workers on a journey of more than a decade, one that took him from a rural village in Mexico to the fields of San Joaquin Valley and, ultimately, more than 200 miles above the Earth to the International Space Station.

It feels like this one is going to be a rousing tear-jerker, built around the community of support from Jose’s hard-working parents, relatives, and teachers who helped him achieve an audacious goal (“Who better to leave this planet, and dive into the unknown, than a migrant farm worker?”). Release date: Sept. 15.