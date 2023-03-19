Both seasons of Showtime’s Yellowjackets have perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

In a streaming world with Netflix pumping out so many new releases that it’s almost impossible to keep up with them all, it can sometimes be easy for critics and the viewing public to overlook gems on other streaming platforms — examples of which include Hulu’s Extraordinary, as well as Showtime’s critically acclaimed Yellowjackets, Season 2 of which is coming later this week.

Speaking of the latter: If you haven’t checked out Showtime’s psychological drama yet and are looking for a new series to get into, here are some indications that will perhaps clue you in to what a hidden gem this series is. For starters, Showtime announced a Season 3 renewal months in advance of its Season 2 debut (which is set for Friday, March 24, on streaming and Sunday, March 26, on network TV).

Also, both Season 1 and Season 2 of Yellowjackets each have perfect 100% scores from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to the early Season 3 renewal, the green light for a second season came halfway through the first batch of episodes (which garnered a Critic’s Choice nod for best drama series). Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Showtime’s entertainment presidents, have described themselves as “overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response” to the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot: Yellowjackets tells the story of a high school women’s soccer team that unfolds across two timelines. One timeline is focused on the aftermath of a 1990s-era plane crash that stranded the girls in the wilderness. In the other, 25 years later, the now-adult women are still living with the weight of what they did as teenagers in order to survive.

The series has a killer soundtrack jam-packed with punk-rock gems, and the story is an engrossing blend of horror and drama that explores the weight of guilt and secrets that follows people from youth into adulthood. “Love this modern take on Lord of the Flies,” a Rotten Tomatoes reviewer raves. “Funny, heartbreaking, thrilling, clever, and the acting and production values are commendable. Looking forward to the second season.”