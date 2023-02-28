Prime Video shares a first look at its star-studded spy thriller series Citadel

One of the Prime Video shows I’m most excited about at the moment is Citadel, the splashy, globe-trotting, and star-studded spy series coming to Amazon’s streamer in April. It’s a joint production between Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ company AGBO, and first-look images from the 6-episodes series have just hit the web.

Moreover, this one is not just another spy series. The show also represents an especially significant streaming gamble for Prime Video, which has envisioned Citadel as the lynchpin of a global spy franchise for the platform. In other words, in addition to the show that’s coming soon to Prime Video, spinoff series are already in the works around the world.

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick in “Citadel” on Prime Video. Image source: Amazon

Richard Madden as Mason Kane in “Citadel.” Image source: Amazon

Speaking of the main show, Prime Video has also set a premiere date (it’s coming on April 28) and further added that two episodes will drop at once — followed by one episode each week thereafter.

Here’s a summary from Amazon of the series’ plot:

“Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.”

The action ramps up considerably when, one night, an old Citadel colleague of Mason’s named Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) tracks him down and enlists his help in stopping the insidious global spread of Manticore. Mason, in turn, seeks out his former partner Nadia, and it’s then a race against time to fight Manticore around the world.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in “Citadel.” Image source: Amazon

The cast here includes Richard Madden as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

David Weil’s work as the Citadel showrunner, by the way, is also especially interesting to me, as he is also the co-creator of another show that I don’t think gets near enough credit: Invasion, on Apple TV+, which presents the story of an alien invasion of Earth through the experiences of different people around the world.