Watch the first full Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer right here

I very much wish I could share my thoughts about the first episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 (titled Smells Like Mean Spirit), having just checked out a press screener over the weekend. Especially since Apple just dropped the first full trailer for the long-awaited new season of the show, which is far and away the biggest and most successful title on the iPhone maker’s Apple TV+ streaming service.

Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer

Here, though, is what I’ll say for now as we’re two weeks out from Season 3’s March 15 release date: If you’re hoping for more of the same Lasso-ian magic, if your fingers are crossed over whether the creative team can bring this critically acclaimed comedy in for a landing with the final season of the show, my suspicion is that Ted Lasso’s countless fans around the world who have believed in “Believe” since the show premiered on Apple TV+ back in 2020 will not be disappointed.

As a reminder (since it’s been something like 15 months since we’ve had a new episode of the show to enjoy) Season 2 of the series saw major character development and growth for pretty much all of the key figures. Roy Kent retired and started working as a sports commentator, and he’s also now in a relationship with his girlfriend Keeley (now a PR executive extraordinaire). Nate Shelley “broke bad,” switching sides to work for West Ham United owner Rupert, while the character of Coach Beard has also been more fleshed out.

And then there’s Lasso himself — with the assistance of the team’s Dr. Sharon — who worked through some of the trauma that lies beneath his aw-shucks demeanor.

Importantly: Ted Lasso, the show, is also now completely in the hands of the Lasso actor himself, Jason Sudeikis. Co-creator Bill Lawrence turned the reins over to Sudeikis, while the former moved on and launched yet another Apple TV+ show (titled Shrinking) along with Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein.

Jason Sudeikis stars as Coach Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” Image source: Apple

Season 3 story

As for the new 12-episode season of Ted Lasso, here’s what to know plot-wise. First and foremost, newly-promoted AFC Richmond is getting hammered by the press and sports pundits, all of whom are generally ranking the club as last in the Premier League. And as we noted above, Nick Mohammed’s “Nate” aka the “wonder kid” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

From Apple’s summary: “In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

“Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”