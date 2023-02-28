Click to Skip Ad
Real Madrid: Until the End is a new series about the beloved football club coming to Apple TV+

Andy Meek
By
Published Feb 28th, 2023 4:06PM EST
Real Madrid: Until the End on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

Just days before the return of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, soccer fans will get yet another treat from the iPhone maker’s streaming service via the debut of a three-part docuseries that takes viewers inside the Real Madrid football club.

Hosted by David Beckham, Real Madrid: Until the End will bring viewers both onto the pitch and behind the scenes of the club’s 2021-2022 season — a run when the team ultimately pulled off one of its most memorable finishes ever, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title.

The docuseries will debut on March 10, and it comes from WAKAI executive producers David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez, Jorge Cabrera, and Real Madrid C.F.

From the official Apple TV+ description of the series:

“Real Madrid: Until The End is a three-part series that steps onto the field and, for the first time ever, goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021–2022 season, filled with dramatic come-from-behind victories and no shortage of on-field heroics from both veterans and newcomers alike.”

The Real Madrid series will also continue to round out the selection of sports docuseries available on Apple TV+, where existing titles include Make or Break, a docuseries about the World Surf League, and Super League, about a battle over the future of European football. There’s also the Emmy-nominated four-part docuseries They Call Me Magic, chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer “Magic” Johnson, while upcoming Apple TV+ projects include The Dynasty, a docuseries about the New England Patriots.

