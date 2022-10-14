Emily Blunt is going to blow your mind in Prime Video’s new western The English

For those of us who love a well-made Western, the newly released trailer offering the first look at Prime Video’s forthcoming series The English is nothing less than two-and-a-half minutes of sheer, utter bliss.

“I’ll tell you a story,” Emily Blunt’s aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, says at the start, before delivering a mini-soliloquy about how quickly things can change in lawless, wide-open spaces. There’s a menace in this series’ beautiful, rolling fields — and in the dusty towns dotting the expansive countryside, we’re reminded of just how fungible a concept like justice can be. When we first meet her, Cornelia strolls into the frame wearing what looks to be expensive finery — until we quickly see that, underneath the veneer of nobility, there’s a woman who’s seething with rage.

And that she means to kill.

New Prime Video series The English

“Someone killed my child,” she later says, her tear-stained face the only hint of emotion as she whispers the threat. “And now I’m gonna kill them.”

She addresses a taciturn ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp. “Will you help me?”

“Can you shoot?”

“If I have to.”

“Oh, you’ll have to.”

What else to know: This Prime Video limited series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and the BBC. And all six episodes will premiere on November 11 in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics.

The English is basically a Western with a lengthy chase at its core, written and directed by Hugo Black. Blunt’s Englishwoman and the ex-calvary scout (played by Chaske Spencer) come together in the middle America of the 1890s, Prime Video explains, “to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.”

“As each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination — the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming,” the Prime Video summary continues.

“It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea, The Shadow Line) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner, A Hidden Life) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

More Prime Video coverage: New on Prime Video: The best movies and shows (October 2022)