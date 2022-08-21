Everything new streaming on Prime Video in September 2022

September is by far the biggest month of 2022 for Prime Video. At long last, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon’s streaming service this month.

As we learned earlier this week, the first two episodes of Rings of Power will be available on September 1st starting at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT. But if you prefer fantasy football to epic fantasy, Prime Video will also host Thursday Night Football on September 15.

If you want to see what Prime Video has to offer, sign up for a free trial here.

New releases on Prime Video in September 2022

Streaming September 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across

The 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Streaming September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

Streaming September 7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

Streaming September 9

Aline (2022)

Flight / Risk (2022)

Streaming September 15

Thursday Night Football (2022)

Streaming September 16

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

The Outfit (2022)

Streaming September 19

Heatwave (2022)

Streaming September 21

Prisma (2022)

Streaming September 23

September Mornings S2 (2022)

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

Streaming September 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Streaming September 30

Jungle (2022)

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)

New releases on Freevee in September 2022

Streaming September 1

The Suze Orman Show (2002)

Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)

Banacek S1-2 (1972)

Models of the Runway S1-2 (2009)

The Rockford Files S1-6 (1974)

1917 (2019)

All About My Mother (1999)

Annie (2014)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Criminal (2016)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of

Cristiada (2012)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Leatherheads (2008)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Matador (1986)

Match Point (2005)

Pain and Glory (2019)

Silence (2016)

Stop-Loss (2008)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Longest Ride (2015)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Volver (2006)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Whiplash (2014)

Streaming September 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

That’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in September 2022. We’ll be back next month will all of the latest movies and shows joining the library.