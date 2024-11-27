First Deadpool & Wolverine 2 details may have just leaked

Deadpool & Wolverine was exactly the kind of movie Marvel needed to revive the MCU. The Multiverse Saga wasn’t dead, but it didn’t have a lot working for it. We missed good superhero stories, and Marvel was finally able to deliver that with the crossover. Hopefully, Deadpool 3 wasn’t a fluke, and we’ll continue to get great MCU movies next year.

The story is what’s really great about Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s not just the thrill of having Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the MCU, where they’ll probably meet the Avengers in Secret Wars.

Reynolds & Co. were able to deliver an adventure that makes sense for the characters and also for Marvel’s multiversal needs, bridging the gap between the Marvel and Fox universes just like Spider-Man: No Way Home did with the Marvel and Sony universes.

Add the action sequences, the Deadpool-Wolverine dynamic, and the fantastic cameos, and you understand why this Multiverse Saga movie topped $1.3 billion at the box office when other titles in the saga couldn’t. Why Deadpool 3 is so rewatchable, especially now that it’s streaming on Disney Plus. And you get why everyone involved would want a sequel, especially Marvel.

It turns out that Deadpool & Wolverine 2 is being discussed at Marvel. It’s not the first time we’ve heard that a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel might be in the works. But this time around, we also know how the movie will play out in the MCU chronology. The sequel would follow Avengers: Secret Wars, which seems only logical considering where we’re at in the Multiverse Saga. But it’s also a big spoiler for what follows next.

Before we can discuss, know that some spoilers might follow below.

Rumors that predate the Deadpool & Wolverine announcement suggested that Wolverine would be one of the multiversal superheroes joining the Avengers in Secret Wars. That’s not a spoiler at this point. The Avengers will need all the help they can get against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), and that help will come from other realities.

It’s not just Wolverine coming to the rescue; we’ll have Deadpool, Sony’s other Spider-Man variants, and other characters from the Fox movies.

That’s why it was critical to get Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters before Doomsday and Secret Wars. The connections between Deadpool’s reality and the MCU are established. The TVA’s involvement in bringing Deadpool to the MCU main reality is also set. Not to mention that Marvel revived Logan without ruining Logan.

However, the real-life MCU release schedule is set in such a way that a Deadpool & Wolverine 2 seems impossible to make and release before Secret Wars comes out. We’ll get Doomsday in May 2026, Spider-Man 4 ahead of Christmas 2026, and Secret Wars in May 2027.

Even without rumors saying Deadpool & Wolverine 2 is in the works, the Multiverse Saga schedule above should tell you that a sequel featuring the same protagonists can’t happen soon.

As for the actual rumors, we’ve seen some reports in the past few months that said Marvel was interested in making Deadpool & Wolverine 2. We never got specifics until now. Daniel Richtman said on Patreon that Marvel wants Deadpool & Wolverine 2 to happen. He noted that Secret Wars will not be the last time we see Hugh Jackman in the MCU.

The way Richtman framed it indicates that a Deadpool & Wolverine 2 would follow Secret Wars in the MCU chronology. That’s a rather spoilery detail.

If it’s accurate, whatever happens in Secret Wars will not endanger the lives of Deadpool and Wolverine. The characters will survive to fight another day.

Rumors say Secret Wars will let Marvel give the MCU the soft reboot it needs so the main reality can add the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Kevin Feige practically confirmed that the Mutant Saga would follow Secret Wars in a recent interview.

If Richtman’s claim is accurate, Deadpool and Wolverine might end up staying in the main reality, which will have plenty of other superheroes, including mutants. That kind of world would surely benefit from having these two particular characters in it.

This is just a rumor, however. Don’t expect any confirmations anytime soon. But be excited for the Comic-Con 2027 presentations that Marvel will host a few months after Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters, concluding the Multiverse Saga. That’s when we’ll get the early roadmap for the Mutant Saga. If Deadpool & Wolverine 2 is in the works, that’s the best place to announce it.