Kevin Feige finally tells us what comes after Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on May 7th, 2027, if all goes according to Marvel’s plan, which gives us about two and a half years of MCU stories building to the end of the Multiverse Saga. While there’s plenty of time left to enjoy the MCU, some fans are probably wondering what comes next after Avengers 6, especially considering all the Secret Wars rumors going around.

Kevin Feige has partly addressed the post-Secret Wars future in comments he made at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore. Before we look at all that, I’ll warn you that some minor spoilers might follow below.

Some reports say that Marvel will soft reboot the MCU with the help of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The multiverse theme will disappear, as the story will focus on the Earth-616 saga. Other reports say that Marvel’s next chapter will be a Mutants Saga, where the X-Men will play a major role.

All of this makes sense. Marvel is looking to introduce the heroes that Fox previously controlled in a way that makes sense for the current state of the MCU. The multiverse and Secret Wars should help. But it’s all speculation, even if it comes from well-informed Marvel insiders.

We’re years away from Marvel actually disclosing the MCU roadmap beyond Secret Wars, and things may always change. But Kevin Feige has started teasing that future, and the Marvel boss seemingly confirms that the X-Men will have a major role in what comes next.

The Doctor Doom reveal at Comic-Con 2024. Image source: YouTube

According to Deadline, Feige appeared at the event via Zoom, wearing a Fantastic Four cap. When asked which 2025 MCU title he was most excited about, he pointed at it.

“Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU,” Feige said about The Fantastic Four: First Steps. “They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four.”

Feige had a few interesting comments about Thunderbolts*, the MCU 2025 title I’m most excited about. Thunderbolts* is “what Marvel is all about,” he said. “It’s taking characters from all different types of places and franchises and putting them together. That’s what the Avengers is, that’s what Guardians of the Galaxy is.”

If you’ve followed Thunderbolts* rumors as closely as I have, you know why that comment might be so exciting. I won’t talk about it now, but you can read about the latest Thunderbolts* leak here.

The comment is also important for the future of the MCU beyond Secret Wars. Feige teased Marvel will continue to tell similar interconnected stories in what follows next.

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

That’s as close as we get to having a confirmation that the Mutants Saga will follow the Multiverse Saga.

Again, the writing is already on the wall. Marvel’s first original mutants are Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Then we have the Fox mutants starting to traverse over. Deadpool & Wolverine gave us Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman). Others might always follow.

Not to mention that Secret Wars will allow Marvel to do all the recasts it pleases, both for the X-Men and the Avengers.

Feige’s teasers aside, I wouldn’t expect a full Mutants Saga announcement until Comic-Con 2027, which will take place a few months after the Avengers: Secret Wars premiere.