DoorDash annual subscription now comes with Max for free

If you regularly order food for delivery, there’s a good chance you pay for DoorDash DashPass. The membership program removes delivery fees and reduces service fees on all eligible orders, in addition to offering exclusive deals and benefits. This week, the DashPass annual plan added a new benefit: Max With Ads for no additional cost.

If you already pay for the DashPass annual plan, you now have access to everything that Max has to offer, free of charge. Just head to this page to activate your Max With Ads subscription. If you are currently paying for the monthly DashPass plan, though, you will need to upgrade to an annual membership in order to take advantage of this offer.

DoorDash charges $96 per year for the DashPass annual plan, while the monthly subscription costs $9.99 per month. Meanwhile, Max charges $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan. That is a $240 value for $96 annually with the annual plan.

Plus, if you decide you want Max without ads, DashPass annual plan members can upgrade to the Max Ad-Free subscription for a discounted rate of $10.99 per month. Max normally charges $16.99 per month, so you’ll end up saving $6 every month.

“Max’s partnership with DoorDash provides an exciting, complementary pairing of services with a great value for consumers,” said Pato Spagnoletto, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Direct to Consumer, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are thrilled to roll out this offering and introduce a world of exclusive and iconic stories to DashPass members.”

As frustrating as it is, one of the best ways to save money on increasingly expensive streaming services is to take advantage of partnerships and bundles. Most cell phone plans include free or discounted streaming deals, Instacart+ members get Peacock Premium for free, and Walmart+ comes with a free subscription to Paramount+ Essential.