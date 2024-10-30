Deadpool & Wolverine starts streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 12

After breaking records at the box office over the summer, Deadpool & Wolverine is finally set to make its streaming debut next month. On Wednesday, Disney and Marvel Studios announced that Deadpool & Wolverine will hit Disney+ on November 12.

In addition to the movie, the Disney+ release will also feature filmmaker commentary by director, producer, and writer Shawn Levy as well as star Ryan Reynolds.

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine,” reads the synopsis. “A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his home world faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to… oh hell, just watch the movie. Synopses are stupid.”

The Multiverse Saga has seen far more valleys than peaks for Marvel Studios, but Deadpool & Wolverine felt like a return to form. Its 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is higher than four of the six latest MCU movies, including The Marvels and Thor: Love and Thunder.

In celebration of the R-rated movie’s arrival on Disney+, Marvel is pulling off a bonkers stunt that Deadpool would certainly be proud of. On October 30, the bathrooms at the Wells Fargo Center, FedEx Forum, and Nationwide Arena are all getting temporary Deadpool-themed makeovers. If you’re attending a game, be sure to at least poke your head in.

This also represents the final streaming debut for a Marvel movie in 2024, as the next theatrical release from the studio is Captain America: Brave New World in February 2025. Deadpool and Wolverine’s quest through the Void will have to keep us occupied until then.