Deadpool & Wolverine digital release: Let’s watch the deleted scenes

Well, Marvel fans, it’s finally time to figure out what Gambit (Channing Tatum) says whenever he speaks in Deadpool 3. That’s because you’ll be able to control the film’s playback speed and subtitles if you buy Deadpool & Wolverine now that the digital release is here. You can get it from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango, among other places.

In addition to watching Deadpool & Wolverine at home for the first time, you’ll also get treated to bonus content, as is always the case with digital and Blu-ray releases. Thankfully, in this case, that includes several deleted scenes.

The fact that Gambit is in the movie shouldn’t be a spoiler, even if you didn’t see Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters for some reason. And I’ll warn you that some spoilers will follow below if you haven’t seen the movie. You might want to watch it before getting into the deleted scenes and gag reel that follow.

Gambit isn’t dead

We saw the Gambit deleted scene well before Marvel announced the Deadpool & Wolverine digital release. This scene is so important because it confirms Gambit didn’t die after the big fight in the movie. This leaves the door open to Marvel possibly giving Tatum another chance to play the character in the future.

Elevator Ride

Moving on, the Elevator Ride happens early in the movie, giving us a look at the TVA right after Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) soils himself. Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) introduces the multiverse concept, to which Wade reacts with an amazing joke, “Please, you think I haven’t seen Dr. Ant in the Quantum Verse of Madness?“

The scene also gives us a good Easter egg from Paradox, who tells Deadpool that the only universe considered the true universe exists on the Sacred Timeline, which is guarded “zealously” by the TVA.

Do Nothing

The next scene involves Paradox again, but this time, it takes place after Deadpool punches him in the face and steals his “Amazon Fire” phone. Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) shows up to tell Paradox not to do anything with this reality.

Paradox again delivers a great tidbit that might come in handy later: Earth-10005 is “teeming with troublemakers.” That’s how he explains his outpost in this reality.

Deadpool & Wolverine gag reel

If that’s not enough, the Deadpool & Wolverine digital release also brings over a hilarious gag reel that shows a few of the film’s outtakes. The gag reel might be funnier than anything else, as it shows the various ideas that didn’t make it into the final cut.

Speaking of the final cut, Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters if the digital release isn’t for you. The movie made nearly $1.33 billion at the box office at the time of this writing, though ticket sales slowed down significantly in recent weeks.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be available on Blu-ray on October 22nd, at which point we can finally talk about the Disney Plus premiere. We might see Deadpool 3 on the streaming service in the weeks following the Blu-ray release or before Christmas. But that’s just speculation at this point.