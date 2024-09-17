Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on Disney Plus only after it finishes its glorious theatrical run and releases digitally. The latter is a key piece of the chronology of events needed for Marvel and Disney to bring Deadpool 3 to streaming.

So the actual question we need to get an answer to is when will Deadpool & Wolverine be released digitally on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and others?

We might have an answer that’s in line with previous estimates, though Marvel and Disney have yet to make an announcement.

According to the latest box office figures, Deadpool & Wolverine made $1.303 billion at the time of this writing. Deadpool 3 premiered on July 26th, so it’s been playing in theaters for well over a month. On August 28th, when we looked at the potential Disney Plus release date, the movie made $1.214 billion globally. Therefore, the sequel brought in almost $100 million in about three weeks.

What I’m getting at is that Deadpool & Wolverine has long passed its peak. Marvel and Disney might keep it in theaters for a few more weeks. But it’s unlikely that Deadpool 3 can bring in serious cash at this point. I don’t think it can beat Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made nearly $2 billion during its theatrical run.

Therefore, the next phase is in order. The Deadpool & Wolverine DVD will come out just as the movie releases digitally on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and others. I wouldn’t be surprised if the MCU adventure is out on digital platforms before the DVD comes out. It’s the best way to keep milking the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine before sending it to VOD rentals and streaming.

When we discussed the Disney Plus release, estimates said Deadpool & Wolverine could be available digitally as early as October 2nd. The movie would hit streaming a few weeks after that unless Disney decides to give it a premiere date closer to Christmas.

A Forbes report says Deadpool & Wolverine will be available via Premium Video on Demand on Tuesday, October 1st. The date comes from a When to Stream story. Forbes says When to Stream is usually accurate about its predictions, but When to Stream did take down its initial post. But the internet never forgets, so a copy is available at this link.

When to Stream did not say where it got its information. However, the blog noted that Marvel and Disney have not announced or confirmed the PVOD release date.

As I explained above, an early October digital release makes plenty of sense for Deadpool & Wolverine. The box office revenue will continue to slow down in the coming weeks. However, platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video can bring in additional cash.

Many Marvel fans are dying to see the movie at home after seeing it in cinemas. Some people haven’t even watched Deadpool 3 in theaters, so PVOD will be the first time they get to see the movie. You still have time to see the film in theaters before watching it at home.

With that in mind, I expect Marvel and Disney to announce the digital release date for Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks.