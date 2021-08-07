Click to Skip Ad
Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

August 7th, 2021 at 1:15 PM
By
Best horror movies on Netflix

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like Army of the Dead. With all of this in mind, we’d like to offer a closer look at some of the best horror movies on Netflix available to stream right now.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll definitely want to check out some of these if you haven’t already. Especially because it seems like Netflix isn’t slowing down anytime soon, in terms of adding new selections from the genre to its already vast catalog.

Check out some of our previous posts over the past week to get a more comprehensive sense of some of the best feature films to stream on Netflix at the moment. Meantime, the titles below are some of the horror-related films we’ve enjoyed the most on Netflix. Which is to say, there’s definitely something here that will scare you to death. If, you know, you’re looking for that sort of thing to stream next.

Best horror movies on Netflix streaming now

We’ll kick things off with a title that was actually a huge hit for the streamer in recent weeks. Netflix said that the Dave Bautista-led Army of the Dead garnered a staggering amount of viewership. Specifically, 75 million member accounts watching at least part of the film in its first four weeks post-release.

Army of the Dead

Netflix’s synopsis: “After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.” Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick.

The Babysitter

Netflix’s synopsis: “When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.” The Babysitter stars Samara Weaving, Hana Mae Lee and Judah Lewis.

Bird Box

Netflix’s synopsis: “Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.” Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich.

Fear Street (trilogy)

Netflix’s synopsis: “After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.” Starring Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr. (Part Two, Part Three).

Gerald’s Game

Netflix’s synopsis: “When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie — handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house — faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.” Starring: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood and Harry Thomas.

