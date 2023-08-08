Apple’s The Changeling trailer delivers a nightmare wrapped in a fairy tale

It feels like we haven’t gotten a lot of good horror in 2023, but Apple’s upcoming series might have a shot at changing that.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Changeling, its upcoming horror/drama series that is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, September 8th. The series, which is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, stars and is executive produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Get Out).

What is The Changeling about?

The Changeling molds genres and, according to the synopsis, is a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey all wrapped into one story.

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, “The Changeling” is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett. The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Showrunner Kelly Marcel, the book’s author Victor LaValle, David Knoller and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star LaKeith Stanfield. Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producer, Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer.

After watching the trailer, I am really excited for this show. Not only did LaKeith Stanfield steal the scene with his performance in Get Out, but the series also stars Clark Backo, who I’ve really enjoyed in the underrated comedy series Letterkenny. This one is definitely going on my Up Next queue.

The Changeling will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 8th with the first three episodes. Each additional episode will premiere weekly on Fridays until the finale on October 13th. If you want to watch the second season in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.