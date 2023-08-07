Transformers movies are dominating the top 10 on Paramount Plus

This year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts wasn’t the most successful movie in the franchise by any metric, from box office success to critical acclaim, but it may have found its audience on streaming. Despite hitting Paramount Plus two weeks ago, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently the most popular movie on the service. What’s more, it appears to have lifted 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction and 2018’s Bumblebee into the top 10 as well.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

At the time of writing, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the tenth biggest movie of 2023, with a worldwide box office gross of $433 million. To put that in perspective, the original 2007 live-action Transformers movie raked in over $700 million. The next three sequels combined to make more than $3 billion. This franchise is not what it once was.

Nevertheless, the brand clearly hasn’t been entirely devalued by a string of critical flops. Rise of the Beasts has a rather pedestrian 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that is also substantially higher than all but two of the other sequels and spinoffs. Bumblebee is still the only Transformers movie with a “fresh” rating on the review aggregation site.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth,” reads the synopsis from Paramount.

Unfortunately, not every Transformers movie is streaming at the moment, but here’s where you can watch the five movies that are available on streaming services:

We don’t know what the future holds for the live-action Transformers movies, but the producers are now working on an animated prequel film titled Transformers One. Paramount has signed on an all-star voice cast which includes Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-One, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime.