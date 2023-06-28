All the shows and movies Paramount+ has purged from its library so far

Just hours before Paramount Global launched the new Paramount+ with Showtime bundle, the company removed another chunk of content from the streamer. Deadline was among the first to report on the latest ejection of content, including the original series Inside Amy Schumer, which Paramount+ revived for a five-episode fifth season just last year.

This move follows the series of cancellations and removals that occurred late last week. Overall, Paramount+ has now purged the following 10 shows and movies:

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies : A musical series that takes place four years before the original “Grease.” In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

: A musical series that takes place four years before the original “Grease.” In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. Queen of the Universe : A global singing competition featuring the most talented drag queens from around the world. Each episode features a musical performance by the contestants, live in front of the Pop Diva Panel, in hopes of being crowned Queen of the Universe.

: A global singing competition featuring the most talented drag queens from around the world. Each episode features a musical performance by the contestants, live in front of the Pop Diva Panel, in hopes of being crowned Queen of the Universe. Star Trek: Prodigy : Follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents

: Follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents The Game : Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will fight for fame, fortune, respect and love as they each play THE GAME.

: Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will fight for fame, fortune, respect and love as they each play THE GAME. Inside Amy Schumer : Amy Schumer makes her return to Inside Amy Schumer with brand-new over-the-top sketches, huge laughs, and a little something for everyone.

: Amy Schumer makes her return to Inside Amy Schumer with brand-new over-the-top sketches, huge laughs, and a little something for everyone. From Cradle to Stage : Explore the special relationship between rock stars & their moms in From Cradle to Stage!

: Explore the special relationship between rock stars & their moms in From Cradle to Stage! Tell Me a Story : Beloved fairy tales interweave to create a subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder set in New York.

: Beloved fairy tales interweave to create a subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder set in New York. Ghislaine: Partner in Crime : In an intimate portrait of the infamous partner to Jeffrey Epstein, this four part series explores the central question in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial – how deeply was she involved in the sex trafficking ring that abused hundreds of women and girls, and how did the former socialite become the accomplice to one of the worst sex offenders in history?

: In an intimate portrait of the infamous partner to Jeffrey Epstein, this four part series explores the central question in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial – how deeply was she involved in the sex trafficking ring that abused hundreds of women and girls, and how did the former socialite become the accomplice to one of the worst sex offenders in history? Fantasy Football : When Callie discovers she can control her NFL star dad through EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, she finds that keeping their secret is harder than they think!

: When Callie discovers she can control her NFL star dad through EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, she finds that keeping their secret is harder than they think! Snow Day: Your family is in for a flurry of fun with Snow Day, a musical reimagining of the beloved classic comedy film that follows a group of kids who discover that anything is possible when you break routines and take giant risks.

As noted above, hours after Paramount unceremoniously deleted these movies and shows, it debuted the new Paramount+ with Showtime bundle. This bundle combines the two libraries of Paramount+ and Showtime under one roof for $11.99 per month. At the same time, the price of Paramount+ Essential increased from $4.99 to $5.99 per month.

It’s unclear if even more content will be purged in the coming days and weeks, but at least the subscribers have Showtime content to fill in the gaps of missing content.