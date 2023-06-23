Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Most Watched Netflix Movies Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS 10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Entertainment TV Shows

Paramount+ just canceled four shows and will remove them from the service

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jun 23rd, 2023 3:53PM EDT
Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Brett Gray as Dal, David Lee Bradley as Murf and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in Star Trek: Prodigy.
Image: Nickelodeon/Paramount+

If you were still under the illusion that streaming series would always be waiting around for you to watch them, think again. On Friday, Paramount+ not only cancelled four of its shows, but also confirmed that all four original shows will be removed from the streaming service altogether. The removals will serve as a tax write-off for Paramount Global.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe, The Game, and Star Trek: Prodigy are all leaving the service next week. The cancellation and removal of Prodigy is especially strange given that Paramount renewed the series for a second season in late 2021.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Paramount+ spokesperson said that the streamer is “refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers” ahead of Paramount+ and Showtime merging on June 27.

According to THR, even more content will likely be removed in the coming weeks, but these four shows will be the most high-profile removals of the bunch.

Paramount can frame this decision however it wants, but we all know why it’s really happening. After all, Warner Bros. Discovery did the same thing last year with dozens of shows and movies, some of which have since made their way to FAST services like Tubi. Disney followed suit a few months later and removed dozens of TV shows from Hulu and Disney+. As a result, Disney was able to take a $1.5 billion write-down during the fiscal third quarter.

Paramount+ with Showtime launches on Tuesday, bringing the entire Showtime library to Paramount’s streaming service. The subscription prices are also going up — $5.99 for Paramount+ without Showtime and $11.99 for Paramount+ with Showtime. Asking subscribers to pay more for a service while removing shows they might have loved is certainly a bold move. In the coming months, we’ll find out whether or not it was the right one.

Don’t Miss: New on Paramount Plus: June 2023

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News