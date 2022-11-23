Apple TV Plus slowly turning into Netflix – but in a good way

A few weeks ago, BGR covered that Apple TV Plus started offering the Hunger Games saga for free to subscribers in the US. Now, Apple is expanding the number of licensed movies not owned by the company, making the service more similar to all its competitors that distribute content that is also not created by them.

As noted by TechRadar, until November 30, Apple TV Plus will offer 20 films that Apple does not make. For example, when searching for Spirited, Mythic Quest, and Causeway, the service will suggest some movies not made by Apple.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Silver Linings Playbook, Kevin Smith’s Clerks and the Coen Brothers’ The Hudsucker Proxy are among the movies available to watch for free for Apple TV Plus subscribers.

TechRadar says that these movies are being offered for TV Plus subscribers in the US “in what appears to be an experimental move,” as it’s the first time Apple licenses content that was not ordered or produced by the Cupertino company.

This couldn’t come at a better time, as the company just raised prices for Apple TV Plus. Apple said the price change makes sense since it has a great content offering, but lacking third-party studios is also a service flaw.

Before Jennifer Lawrence’s The Hunger Games saga was available on the service, the company offered five classic Sidney Poitier movies to celebrate a new documentary about him on the platform.

Whether Apple will stick with these movies for longer or bring more titles, its streaming service will look more enticing for current and new subscribers if the company gets more options- and to more countries.