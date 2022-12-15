Record breaker: Spirited is the biggest film ever on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is about to end another big year for the platform. After winning Oscar’s Best Picture for CODA, the streamer has announced that the Christmas musical Spirited is Apple TV Plus’ biggest film on its platform yet.

Although the company doesn’t disclose numbers, the musical starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer has broken records on Apple TV Plus, as shared by Deadline.

In addition, Apple insiders tell the publication that the just launched Will Smith’s Emancipation has drawn +27% new viewers to Apple TV Plus, becoming the number 1 movie internationally in Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Korea, and more.

Here’s the synopsis of Spirited, which launched on November 18:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders (“Daddy’s Home,” “Instant Family”), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Apple TV Plus Mythic Quest world expanding with new Mere Mortals show

Image source: Apple TV Plus

In other Apple TV Plus news, the streamer has just announced that the world of hit comedy Mythic Quest is about to expand with the series Mere Mortals. It will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans impacted by the Mythic Quest game.

Mere Mortals is written by Mythic Quest stars Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft will produce the new series for Apple TV Plus. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman, and Margaret Boykin will serve as executive producers.